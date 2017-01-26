Hagaman tapped as Chinese Year’s parade grand marshal | TheUnion.com

Historian Wally Hagaman has been named grand marshal of the Nevada City Chinese New Year festival and parade on Feb. 12.

Hagaman has a lifetime interest in the Chinese people and culture. He has studied Chinese history, healing arts, religion, and martial arts. His current focus is in the Chinese customs and experiences during the nineteenth century California Gold Rush. He enjoys interviewing descendants of Chinese pioneers and combing the newspapers and other public records of the 1800s for resource materials. He is currently writing a history of the Chinese in Nevada County.

Hagaman is a member of the Chinese Historical Society of America, Nevada County Historical Society, Yuba County Historical Society, Friends of The Marysville Bok Kai Temple, has served on the Auburn Joss House Board of Directors, and participates in Chinese Temple restoration projects in the United States and Australia. He is a founding member of the Nevada City Chinese Quarter Society.

Hagaman is a contributor to the American Asian Comparative Collection at the University of Idaho and does ongoing research at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. He has published a book about Chinese temples in Nevada City and Grass Valley, as well as numerous guides and articles about the nineteenth century Chinese in America, including a booklet on the Chinese Cemetery in Nevada City.

His most recent book, The Chinese Must Go!, documents the 1886 boycott of the Chinese citizens of Truckee. Hagaman is the director of the Firehouse Museum in Nevada City and curator of the Chinese American Collection for the Nevada County Historical Society.