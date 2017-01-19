Guitarist Jesse Cook performs Saturday in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook plays 8 p.m. Saturday at The Center for The Arts in Grass Valley.

Cook is considered one of the most influential figures in “nuevo flamenco” music.

He is known for incorporating elements of flamenco rumba, jazz and many forms of world music into his work. He is a Juno Award winner, Acoustic Guitar (magazine) Player’s Choice Award silver winner in the Flamenco Category, and a three-time winner of the Canadian Smooth Jazz award for Guitarist of the Year. He has sold over 1.5 million records worldwide.

To date, Cook has recorded nine studio albums, three live DVDs and has traveled the world exploring musical traditions that he has blended into his style of rumba flamenco. In addition to headlining concerts and festivals, he has opened for B.B. King, Ray Charles and Diana Krall. He has performed with Welsh soprano Charlotte Church on The Tonight Show and toured with legendary Irish band, The Chieftains.

His music has been featured on “Sex and The City,” “The Chris Isaak Show” and several Olympic Games. At the 2006 Winter Olympics, Irina Slutskaya of Russia won a bronze medal skating to Cook’s composition “Mario Takes a Walk.”

After two decades of criss-crossing the world in restless pursuit of inspiration, innovation and collaboration, the Paris-born, Toronto-raised Cook changed course for his ninth studio album “One World”. Instead of exotic locales, he stayed home in his studio. Instead of exploring cul de sacs of music — flamenco, classical, rumba, world beat, pop, blues or jazz — he united them.

“On this record, it’s not really about going someplace,” he says of the album. “The idea is that there really is just one world. If you pull your focus back far enough, you start to see all music as being branches of the same tree. They’re all connected to the same trunk from way back.”

Born in Paris in 1964 to photographer and filmmaker John Cook and television director and producer Heather Cook, he is also the nephew of artist Arnaud Maggs. Cook spent the first few years of his life moving between Paris, Southern France and Barcelona. As a toddler he was fascinated by the guitar and tried to emulate the sound he heard coming from his parents’ recordings of Manitas de Plata, a famous Gypsy guitarist from the region of Southern France known as the Camargue.

In 1995, at the Catalina Jazz Festival, Cook had a turning point in his career. Within a month of the independent release of his debut album, “Tempest” Cook sealed a deal with American company Narada and was booked at the Catalina Jazz festival. He received a ten-minute standing ovation for the show and shortly afterward landed #14 on the American Billboard charts.

Cook and his band continue to headline jazz festivals around the globe in places like: Dubai, Singapore, Poland, England, Ireland, Italy, Japan and Turkey.

http://www.jessecook.com