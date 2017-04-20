Free spay, neuter program offered for pit bulls | TheUnion.com

Sammie's Friends and Pound Puppy Rescue are co-sponsoring a free spay and neuter campaign for pit bulls and pit bull mixes (for Nevada County residents only).

The campaign will start Monday and end next Friday.

Most of the veterinary offices in Nevada County are participating in the campaign.

People are encouraged to call their vet and make an appointment for the free spay or neuter of their pit bull-type dog as soon as possible.

They should mention that they are part of the campaign.

Each spay or neuter patient will be sent home with a free cone and post-procedure medications.

Each owner's name who has his or her dog altered will be entered into a raffle. The prizes total $500.

For more information, call Beverley at 530-575-6571.