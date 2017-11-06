Free Medicare discovery meetings for Nevada County

Timing is everything. With Medicare that timing is called the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7).

For most people, this is the only time they can change or add a Part D-Drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan for 2018.

Discovering what coverage you have, what you don't and what you can do about is the purpose of this period.

Rather than trying to read all about it, you can attend a free discovery meeting here in Nevada County.

You'll learn the ups and downs of your choices, time lines and the 11 cost saving differences between supplement companies.

After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.

Meetings

November Medicare Meetings for Nevada County:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley

Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

Friday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. Round Table Pizza, 10894 Combie Rd., Lake of the Pines

Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley

The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill & Rita Anderson.

Bill Anderson is honored to serve over 1,000 Medicare recipients, at no-added cost.

He has authored the soon to be published book, "How to Navigate Medicare, Start-to-Finish."

He is licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 10 states.

Those attending may find it helpful to bring their list of drugs, Medicare card and doctor information.

Registration is not required but appreciated by calling 530-432-7988 or by e-mail: Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com.

For a list of future community meetings please go to http://www.MedicareDoneRight.com.