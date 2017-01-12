Free films show Sunday on Palestine land, water crisis | TheUnion.com

Short films about the water and land crisis in Palestine will be shown from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Nevada City United Methodist Church, 533 Broad St., Nevada City.

The films range in length from one minute to 11 1/2 minutes, and they will be shown on a continuous loop so that viewers may drop in at any time and stay for as long as they please.

The films are: “New Brand of Jewish Nonviolence in Palestine” (2016, 11:25 min) Jewish Americans engage in nonviolent resistance alongside Palestinians;

“Occupation: Managing Apartheid” (2016,1:55 min) Effects of 50 years of Israeli occupation;

“Mekorot” (2014, 2:23 min) Israeli water company severely limits Palestinian access to water;

“We Teach Life, Sir” (2011, 4.39 min) Palestinian poet, Rafeef Ziadeh, on staying positive;

“Annexation Wall 10 Years Too Long” (2012, 2.47 min) How Israeli wall affects Palestinian life;

“Sleeping with Apartheid (Air BnB)” (2016, 1:58 min) Stay in settlements built on Palestinian land;

“Re/Max Selling Apartheid” (2014, 1:18 min) Selling homes in Israeli-only settlements on Palestinian land;

“The Stones Cry Out” (2013 trailer, 1:50 min) History of Palestinian Christians since 1948 partition;

“Help the BDS Movement Reach New Heights” (2015,4:23 min) Why prominent academics, performers, organizations and businesses support BDS.

Educational materials and refreshments will be available. There is no charge for admission.

The films are presented by the Nevada City United Methodist Church and Society Committee and the Nevada County Palestine-Israel Working Group.