Frederick Fisher: Why your returns are not as good as the S&P 500 — and why that is OK | TheUnion.com

Ever since the election, the US equity markets have rallied. According to yahoofinance.com, from Nov. 9, the first trading day after the election, to Nov. 30 the Standard & Poor’s 500 has gone up 1.67 percent, with the Dow Jones going up 2.87 percent and the Nasdaq has increased 1.38 percent. Year to date (through Nov. 30), the three indexes have gone up 9.79 percent, 13.38 percent, and 8.73 percent respectively.

However, unless you are a very aggressive investor, your returns look nothing like this, and you are probably asking yourself — or your advisor — why?

The reason is asset allocation and risk management. Only aggressive investors should be investing exclusively in a 100 percent U.S. portfolio. Though, in this global world we live in, one could argue whether having a 100 percent domestic portfolio makes sense.

For many investors, a 60/40 Equity and Fixed Income mix may be a popular choice. Adding some international equities to the mix may make sense as well. To illustrate how adding bonds and international equities can affect investment performance, especially in the short term, we will take the case of a hypothetical couple James and Clare Fraser.

James and Clare are in their mid-50s and plan on retiring in 10 years. They invest on their own and they use name brand index funds. Their current portfolio consists of 40 percent name brand Index 500 fund, 40 percent Total Bond Index fund, 10 percent international Growth index fund and 10 percent International Value index fund.

When then they received their November statement, they were expecting to see a YTD return around 7 or 8 percent, and were shocked to see it be just over 5 percent. They wanted to know why, and upon further research they found that despite helping their portfolio from a risk perspective, their international and bond holdings had hurt them.

According to Morningstar.com, their name brand Index 500 fund was up close to the index at 9.66 percent, but their name brand Total Bond fund was only up 2.25 percent, and International Growth also disappointed with a YTD (through Nov. 30) of 1.42 percent, with the international value fund up 2.86 percent.

In perspective, 60 percent of their portfolio returned less than 1/3 of the S&P 500 index fund.

They thought of changing their allocation but, due to their risk tolerance and fear of another Bear Market before they retire, they decided to keep with their program and look at the long term goal. They remember 2000 and 2008, and want some insulation to equities should another crash happen between now and their retirement in 10 years, giving up short term gain for long term consistency.

The lesson here is that asset allocation is designed to properly diversify a portfolio to fit to one’s risk tolerance, not to necessarily boost returns. The moral of the story is to remember it is time in the market and not timing the market that will enable you to meet your long term financial goals.

Other asset classes, like bonds, are there to protect on the downside.

All indices are unmanaged and are not illustrative of any particular investment. The Dow Jones industrial average is a price weighted index of 30 actively traded blue-chip stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged group of securities considered to be representative of the stock market in general. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against a loss in periods of declining value.

The opinions voiced are for general information only. They are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual and do not constitute an endorsement by NPC. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult with your financial professional. Please remember that investment decisions should be based on an individual’s goals, time horizon, and tolerance for risk.

