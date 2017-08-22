Foundation Training with Shauna White

Radical in its simplicity, Dr. Eric Goodman's visionary approach to mindful movement corrects the complacent adaptations that lead to back and joint pain, and teaches us to harness the body's natural movement patterns into daily activities to make us fit, healthy and pain free.

It's called Foundation Training.

Dr. Goodman spent years studying human physiology and movement. He has trained world-class athletes for better performance, and has healed people of all ages and occupations of lifelong debilitating pain. His theory of self-healing is now available to our community.

Shauna White, certified instructor, discovered Foundation Training after suffering from numerous injuries and healed her back without invasive surgery, drugs or injections.

This practical program trains the posterior muscle chain — neck, shoulders, back, butt, and legs — shifting the burden of support away from joints and putting it back where it belongs: into large muscle groups.

The spine and hips should be the strongest part of your body rather than the spine being the main mover of the body, which is what most people do when they bend at the spine to reach or pick things up.

Recommended Stories For You

Foundation Training teaches people how to successfully integrate these powerful movements into everyday life — from playing with the kids to washing dishes to long hours in the office — transforming ordinary physical actions into active and mindful movements that help to eliminate pain, up your game, or simply feel more energetic.

This systematic program shows you how to move better, breathe better, and get back to using your body the way nature intended.

Young or old, limited mobility or active athlete — it can have an amazing impact on your health. No fancy equipment needed. Foundation Training simply relies on your bodyweight, movement, and breath.

It can be done anywhere, anytime and in just a few minutes a day.

Additional ways to learn Foundation Training: On-going drop-in classes are currently held at Golden Mandala Yoga Studio, and Core Movement Center in Nevada City. Private sessions available by appointment. Visit website for additional workshops and events.

For more information check out this TEDx video: https://www.foundationtraining.com/videos_and_blog/tedx-talk-remedy-for-back-pain/