Foundation Training to be held in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

REGISTRATION: Pre-paid registration/sign-up for the FREE Class &/or the Series through Mt. View Rehabilitation (address above). For more info contact Certified Instructor, Shauna White with Grounded LLC at 530-263-4696, email grounded@shaunawhite.net or visit http://www.shaunawhite.net/workshops/

Foundation Training, a movement practice and rehabilitative program that can eliminate pain and/or increase performance in daily movement, sports and hobbies, will be offered starting later this month at Mountain View Rehabilitation, Grass Valley.

The goal of these very specific exercises is to activate and integrate the posterior chain group of muscles along the back of the body, said Shauna White, facilitator. With poor posture, the forces of daily living are dispersed abrasively through the joints, causing weakness, degeneration and pain. When the body relearns how to reactivate this movement pattern, people are amazed at how much strength and performance can be achieved making every day tasks easier and with less pain.

Open to young or old, those with limited mobility or active athletes.

No fancy equipment needed. Foundation Training simply relies on one's bodyweight, movement and special Decompression Breathing. It can be done anywhere, anytime and in just a few minutes a day.

Additional ways to learn Foundation Training: All levels, ongoing drop-in classes are held at Golden Mandala Yoga Studio, and Core Movement Center in Nevada City.

For more information on Foundation Training, check out this TEDx video:

https://www.foundationtraining.com/videos_and_blog/tedx-talk-remedy-for-back-pain/.