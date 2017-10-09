Foundation training: Shauna White to teach a 4-week progressive beginner series in Grass Valley

Registration: Pre-paid registration/sign-up for the free Class and/or the Series through Shauna White with Grounded LLC at 530-263-4696, email grounded@shaunawhite.net or visit http://www.shaunawhite.net/workshops/

"The human body is designed to thrive against gravity — else we tend to age rapidly and get injured. Foundation Training is the answer to my many years of research on the negative effects of sitting," according to Dr. Joan Vernikos, former NASA Director of Life Sciences.

"Habitual movements are the most important thing you can do," said Dr. Vernikos. "It is the primary type of activity you need to work on. Even if you exercise regularly at the gym, pay attention to your habits when you are not exercising, for they benefit your body in different ways.

"If your life and work are such that you cannot get away to exercise, do not enjoy playing a sport, and spend much of your day sitting in an office or a car, all is not lost.

"This is all the more reason why you will derive benefits from restoring gravity habits back into your life. You had these habits as a growing child, so it's simply a question of getting them back.

“Habitual movements are the most important thing you can do... Even if you exercise regularly at the gym, pay attention to your habits when you are not exercising, for they benefit your body in different ways.”



— Dr. Vernikos

"Only when an activity becomes a habit will it become part of your daily life, rather than a chore, like medicine that must be taken."

Recommended Stories For You

"The secret to Foundation Training lies in its simplicity: no gyms, no specialized equipment, no complicated stretches,", according to Dr. Eric Goodman, the creator of this corrective movement practice. "By incorporating a series of powerful movements into your daily routine, you can move better, breath better, and get back to using your body the way nature intended"

This Foundation Training series teaches people how to successfully integrate these powerful movements into everyday life — from playing with the kids to washing dishes to long hours in the office — transforming ordinary physical actions into active and mindful movements that help to eliminate pain, slow down the aging process, up your game, or simply feel more energetic.

Young or old, limited mobility or active athlete — it can have an amazing impact on your health. Foundation Training simply relies on your bodyweight, movement, and a specialized means of breathing called "Decompression Breathing."

It can be done anywhere, anytime and in just a few minutes a day.

Shauna White, certified instructor, brings programs to Nevada County residents. Private sessions available by appointment.

Additional programs scheduled at Sierra College and Chiropractic Solutions. Weekly on-going drop-in classes are currently held at Core Movement Center and Golden Mandala Yoga Studio in Nevada City.

For more information on Foundation Training, check out this TEDx video: https://www.foundationtraining.com/videos_and_blog/tedx-talk-remedy-for-back-pain/.