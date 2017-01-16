Foundation Training classes start February in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

A new series of beginner classes start next week in “Rehabilitating Stability, Strength and Long-Term Pain Relief with Daily Foundation Training.”

The four-week series runs 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 1 at Mountain View Rehabilitation, 380 Sierra College Drive, Ste. 200.

The cost is $130 for the entire series and the first introductory class is free and open to the public.

The series is limited to 10 people.

“These exercises seek to bridge the gap between ancient movement patterns and today’s sitting-focused lifestyle,” said instructor Shauna White. “Even though many people do exercise or participate in sports-related activities, most often they take these poor postural habits into all forms of exercise as they attempt to get healthy and fit.”

White said the problem arises as people sit. The torso collapses and the rib cage learns to live too close to our hips/pelvis region. The deep postural muscles degrade and weaken to a degree that they can no longer function and hold people up properly.

“This collapsed torso can also be a catalyst for a host of other problems as it does not allow the internal organs the space they need to function at their best,” White said. “Many people don’t breath properly, expanding the rib cage fully in all directions thus, shortchanging them of the oxygen they need and stimulating the metabolic system. Breaking these postural movement patterns is almost impossible using most existing exercise systems.”

For more information, contact Shauna White, a certified instructor, at 530-253-4696 or http://www.shaunawhite.net.

To see a TEDx video, visit https://www.foundationtraining.com/videos_and_blog/tedx-talk-remedy-for-back-pain.