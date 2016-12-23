Folksinger John McCutcheon plays Grass Valley Jan. 8 Copy | TheUnion.com

Globally respected and much-loved folksinger John McCutcheon is set to perform Jan. 8 at The Center for the Arts for the annual KVMR Community Radio fundraiser presented by Strings Concerts.

McCutcheon has made a point of stopping in Nevada County for more than 20 years as part of his West Coast tour.

McCutcheon says, “Community radio in general and KVMR in particular are increasingly important media outlets. It’s always a pleasure to visit my Nevada County friends and help support something as special as KVMR.”

McCutcheon met and befriended the late Utah Phillips in the 1970s forming a 30-year connection with Nevada City. Soon after, he was offered his first gig for KVMR as part of the NightLive! Series held at the Miners Foundry.

As an instrumentalist, McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the hammer dulcimer. His 30 recordings have garnered every imaginable honor including seven Grammy nominations. As a producer, McCutcheon has produced over twenty albums for other artists, from traditional fiddlers to contemporary singer-songwriters to educational and documentary works.

McCutcheon’s books and instructional materials have introduced budding players to the joys of their own musicality. With a commitment to grassroots political organizations, McCutcheon has been on the front lines of many issues important to communities and workers.

It all began when he was a boy. It was not uncommon for the neighbors to call the McCutcheon household to complain about the loud singing coming from young John’s bedroom. He found his voice with a cheap mail-order guitar and a used book of chords. Before graduating summa cum laude from Minnesota’s St. John’s University, the Wisconsin native headed for the hills, forgoing a college lecture hall for the classroom of the eastern Kentucky coal camps, union halls, country churches, and square dance halls.

His apprenticeship with legendary figures of Appalachian music imbedded a sense of community and rootedness. Themes of place and family thread McCutcheon’s collection of traditional and original songs. His storytelling style has been compared to Will Rogers and Garrison Keillor.

The Washington Post described John as folk music’s “Rustic Renaissance Man.” Besides concert halls and theaters, McCutcheon is equally at home in an elementary school auditorium, a festival stage or at a farm rally.

In recent years, McCutcheon has led a busy performance schedule. He headlined over a dozen different festivals in North America including repeated performances at the National Storytelling Festival. He recorded an original composition for Virginia Public Television with over 500 musicians and toured Australia for the sixth time.

He toured Chile in support of a women’s health initiative and appeared in a Woody Guthrie tribute concert in New York City. He gave a featured concert at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and taught performance art skills at a North Carolina college. He gave symphony pops concerts across America, served as President of the fastest-growing Local in the Musicians Union and performed a special concert at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

