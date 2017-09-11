Fix your back pain: The Alexander Technique fall workshops begin Saturday in Grass Valley
September 11, 2017
The Alexander Technique Fall Workshop series, offered by Nora Nausbaum, will be held at Mt. View Rehab in Grass Valley starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
This technique has helped people with back pain, neck and shoulder stiffness, hip, leg and general tension, balance and breathing. There are no exercises.
Instead, participants are guided to observe and change habits that may compress one's spine and joints.
Nausbaum has been teaching people to avoid and relieve muscular pain and stiffness for 30 years.
Each workshop is an introduction and covers many basics. It's not a series, but all are welcome to attend one or more workshops.
The fee for each workshop is $20. To register: call Mt. View Rehab 530-477-0893.
For more information on the workshops or individual sessions call Nora Nausbaum at 530-798-9585 or email Nora@ATsierra.com.
Source: Mt. View Rehab.
