Films shine at Wild & Scenic festival | TheUnion.com

[Editor’s Note: This is the last of a four-week series of Prospector reviews leading up to the 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley, today through Monday.

‘In Pursuit of Silence’

The most profound gimmick in the history of music was composed by John Cage. He initially performed his piece called 4’33” around 1952, at which time it was not well received. Since then, it has gained considerable respect as an important performance piece.

Footage of John Cage appears several times throughout the documentary “In Pursuit of Silence.” It includes excerpts of Cage by himself at the piano, also a whole orchestra playing his 4 minute, 33 second masterpiece. During that titular amount of time, no one plays any instrument of music. Still silence affords ambient rustlings along with the challenge of paying attention to both.

“In Pursuit of Silence” challenges you to listen to the considerable amount of silence presented throughout the film, informed by sounds ranging from ambient rustlings to modern cacophonies. It is enhanced by its visuals. (One might wonder what could have been kept the same or what would need to be done differently if it were 81 minutes of blank screen and only the soundtrack.)

Intermixed throughout are people who know quite a bit about silence as well as sound and noise. The talking is instructive, wise, mostly calming, and in tune. A quote from the film: “Modern people don’t feel moved or impressed by just living. One needs silence to do so.” Calling upon our prehistoric context of relative quiet and our modern context of sensory overload, “In Pursuit of Silence” wags a refreshing tale of issue awareness distinct from swipes at seemingly more pressing issues.

‘Plastico’

“Plastico” is a crisp little activist film. It feels odd to write a movie review for a six-minute film, but films like this don’t get enough attention, not the least of which is praising the effectiveness of getting in, getting out, boom, it’s done. In six minutes, it communicates its message, its example of action, its results, its encouragement for others to act. It demonstrates the way community spirit can blossom and multiply benefits.

Without too much wagging of numbers in our world of dire problems, “Plastico” shows how in two years a small group of regular people removed 250 tons of plastic – like, 9 million bottles – from a 60 mile stretch of coastline. This casually-started family business now employs six full-time workers.

Erwing Rodriguez Ibarra returned to the town in Mexico where he lived until his parents moved to the United States. He hitched his bicycle to an American couple and helped create the Azulita Project, a recycling business. The region had no garbage collection program, plastic was routinely burned, and thrown-away plastic accumulated with plastic that just washes onto the beach from the ocean.

In a six-minute film, “Plastico” shows what can be accomplished if you decide to just do it.

Note: The Wild & Scenic Film Festival showcases many short-form films. Among them is a perennial set of quickies collectively known as The New Environmentalists. Each year they spotlight winners of The Goldman Prize, which honors individual activists. Their devotions tend to be more fraught and complicated than the Plastico project. Nonetheless, hurrah for such activists and such short short films.

