Family fun for all

The Center for the Arts' free Family Fun Day returns on Saturday, featuring a full day of activities, entertainment and education.

Activities include Puppet Art Theater's production of "Goldilocks and the Three Sharks," a drum and ukulele combo from Musical Robot, and an aeriel performance from AirAligned.

Puppetry

Using the magic of blacklight, Puppet Art transports the audience deep into an ocean environment where they join Goldilocks the Mermaid under the sea as she looks for adventure and finds nothing but trouble.

Fish hooks, crazy clams, silly sea horses, giant octopus, and a family of man-eating sharks!

Will Goldilocks escape? Will she stop looking for adventure and go back to school?

Find out in "Goldilocks and the Three Sharks."

Under the artistic direction of Art Grueneberger, Puppet Art Theater Company performs hundreds of live performances for family audiences every year.

With a keen sense of humor and a flair for drama, Grueneberger is a master at developing marvelous puppet shows that delight audiences of all ages.

Grueneberger began his puppet career working under Master Puppeteer Richard Bay.

His puppet performance premiere was as lead puppeteer in "A Thousand Cranes," a UNIMA-USA Citation of Excellence winner.

Grueneberger formed Puppet Art Theater Co. in 1994 and began producing outstanding children's productions that have been seen by thousands of audiences across the United States. In 2010 Puppet Art Theater Co. completed over 600 live performances.

Do the robot

Also featured are ukulele and drum combo Jason Adair and Scott Namanny — Musical Robot.

Armed with catchy tunes rife with participation opportunities, this dynamic duo's latest show, "Wake Up Robot" is nothing if not a good rockin' time.

Combining songs, storytelling, puppetry, and out of this world dance moves, Musical Robot is ready and willing to provide an opportunity for kids to engage in fun and frolic.

This Summer they released their first album, "Wake Up Robot!" a collection of songs they've played at their live shows at Northern California schools and libraries as well as some album only tracks. "Wake Up Robot!" is available on Itunes, CDbaby, and Amazon.

In the air

AirAligned aerial dance group presents excerpts from "Heroes of AirAligned."

AirAligned's Joe Simms and Sebastian Merrick perform as Thor and Loki in "Heroes."

Iconic beings of mental, spiritual and physical strength, they will entertain you with dynamic performances on Aerial Silk, Spanish Web as well as beautifully choreographed martial arts and acrobatics. Children will be invited on stage to participate.

Joe Simms joined The Movement Alliance in 2002 where he met Tresa Honaker who was part of the original directors and founders of TMA.

Simms has been a principal performer/soloist with AirAligned since 2004. He has a background in the Martial Arts of Tae Kwon Do Jujitsu and most recently Aikido.

Master classes include: Velocity in Seattle Washington, Conduit Dance Company in Portland Oregon, The Edge in Los Angeles, aerial intensives with Ingrid Hoffman L.A. and Isadora Duncan Dance Company.

Simms is currently working as a body worker, aerial and Pilates instructor and is the owner of Pilates Body in Nevada City. He is AirAligned's Co-Director and heads up the AirAligned Academy in Grass Valley.

At age 11 Sebastian was introduced to aerial arts after he spent a week on vacation learning to fly on the trapeze.

When he came home to Grass Valley, he found AirAligned and has been taking classes for the last four years.

Now at age 16, Sebastian has been invited into the Advanced Performance Group. He is a strong performer and is aware of presentation and choreography.

Also included will be arts and crafts with Nancy Schaefer, face painting with Lucy Galbraith and balloon animals with Bernard Bradshaw.