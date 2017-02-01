Family Fun Day returns to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Center for the Arts.

The event features a full day of activities, entertainment and education with performances by storyteller, poet, playwright, musician and public speaker David Gonzalez, aerial dance by AirAligned, music and dance by Del Corazon Dance Troupe, juggling with the EZ PZ Jugglers and magic by Bernard Bradshaw.

— David Gonzalez is a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department, and is a recipient of the International Performing Arts for Youth “Lifetime Achievement Award for Sustained Excellence.” Mr. Gonzalez was named a Fellow of the Joseph Campbell Foundation and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Unique Theatrical Experience” for The Frog Bride.

David has created numerous productions, including the critically acclaimed ¡Sofrito! with The Latin Legends Band, and MytholoJazz, both of which enjoyed sold-out runs at New Victory Theater. Sleeping Beauty was co-commissioned by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Brooklyn College and The McCallum Theater. David was a featured performer at the National Storytelling Festival, and appeared for three seasons at the Royal National Theatre in London. The Man of the House was commissioned by, and premiered, at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2013.

— AirAligned aerial dance group directed by Tresa Honaker will present “The Mirror.” The first of AirAligned’s 2017 professional season. This duet will include aerial dance with aerial silks and aerial hoops. “The Mirror” is a beautiful fantasy for the child in all of us, according to a press release. Marni Marshall and Sophie Wingerd are principal performers with AirAligned and they will be bringing to Family Fun Day this amazing performance.

— Through dance, Del Corazon Dance Troupe aims to build community. Their goal is to remain uplifting while addressing social justice, personal, physical and mental health while supporting dancers, according to a press release. Del Corazon hosts master teachers and guest choreographers through their teacher training and leadership program. Strength of heart, mind and body are the focus, as they cultivate compassion and raise awareness to the power of love and connection in community.

— Parker Chow and Zed Friedman are the EZ PZ Jugglers. The pair of Grass Valley middle schoolers toss clubs, balls, rings, Chinese yo-yos and jokes through the air. They also love to throw things at each other, preferably while moving through space on unicycles or hoverboards. Their clean comedy pokes fun at each other, the juggling props and ridiculousness of life in general, the release states.