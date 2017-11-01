Fall for Dance: Nevada Union High School Theatrical Dance students rehearse for their fall showcase in Grass Valley

Nevada Union High School Theatrical Dance students have been hard at work in after-school and weekend rehearsals since the start of the school year in August to prepare for two performances of Fall for Dance 2017: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Don Baggett Theatre, located at 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley.

Fall for Dance showcases beginning, intermediate, and advanced-level students performing a variety of dance styles including jazz, hip hop, ballet, modern, and more.

The Nevada Union Hip Hop Crew, directed by junior Nevada Dobbins, will perform a new piece for the opening of the show, followed by a re-staging of selected pieces from the program's production last spring, "A Tribute to Michael Jackson," including audience favorites "Smooth Criminal," "Bad," and "Beat It," as well as solo performances by seniors Alora Dion and Gracie Suenram to "Earth Song" and "The Way You Make Me Feel."

This production also features world dance pieces selected for adjudication at the Ohlone College Theatre and Dance Festival in Fremont, California, where Nevada Union dance students compete annually, earning multiple awards in theatrical and world dance categories.

Brazilian dance choreographers, Deanna and Anjali Figueira, taught and staged an upbeat "Samba Reggae" piece for this production, and it will be included in the upcoming community dance show Winter Dance at the Center for the Arts.

Puerto Rican choreographer, Gretchen Colon, worked with intermediate and advanced dancers at Nevada Union on a piece titled "I Like It Like That," and two Nevada Union advanced dancers, junior Leilani Horowitz and senior Makayla Whittington, will perform world dance solos in Hula and Belly Dance.

Audience members of all ages will undoubtedly enjoy the variety and versatility in these dances performed by Nevada Union's dance department. Tickets for Fall for Dance are available online at http://www.nevadauniondance.com, and all seating is reserved.

Ticket prices are $10, $12, or $15, depending on seating location.

Tickets will also be on sale in the Don Baggett Theatre lobby on Monday through Thursday, Nov. 13-16, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Online tickets will be closed on the day of the performance, but remaining tickets will be available at the Box Office starting one hour before the show. Cash or check only at the Box Office.

For more information, contact the Nevada Union Theatrical Dance program at 530-273-4431 extension 2103.