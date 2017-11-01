Fall colors with ArtFusion in Nevada City

Fall brings with it a beautiful new palette of colors and the second annual ArtFusion event this weekend. This year's showcasing of fine art features 18 local artists with a range of mediums including paintings, metal sculpture, glass, fabrics, ceramics, jewelry, wood working and basket weaving.

This free event is nestled under the pines in the airy and beautiful St. Canice Center (236 Reward St.) near SPD in Nevada City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4- 5.

Participating artists include Judy Adams, watercolor and acrylics; Susan Berry, watercolors; Suellen Brattin, glass; Joe and Judy Cole, wooden bird houses; Amy Conley, ceramics; Lisa Deniz, metal sculpture, paintings and jewelry; Kate Grant & Bernadine Lefmann, pine needle baskets; Mim Meakin, watercolors; Jerry Murphy, oil paintings; Nancy Nelson, watercolors and acrylics; Mindy Oberne, ceramics; Rosemary Stokes, jewelry; Robin Van Zee, watercolors; Debe Wilson, fabrics; Barbara Wirth, watercolors; and Milan Young, ceramics.

This event will include a full range of works to fill your Holiday gifting needs. In addition, Nana's Artisan Bakery will be on site selling soup, baked goods and coffee.

Enjoy the warmth of this beautiful space and the inspirational works of these talented artists.

For more details and artist profiles, visit ArtFusion on Facebook.