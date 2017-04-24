Enneagram intro talk offered in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

A free introductory talk on the Enneagram will be offered from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Move Fitness Studio, 33 Argall Way B, Nevada City (near California Organics).

The talk, "Understanding Me, Understanding You: An Introduction to the Enneagram," will be given by Wendy Heaton, a life coach who uses the Enneagram in her practice.

In the talk, Heaton will introduce participants to the Enneagram, describing the characteristics of each of the nine types and highlighting each type's characteristic patterns of thinking, feeling and behaving.

Participants will be given the opportunity to discover their own type.

"The Enneagram offers a powerful gateway to self-awareness and understanding of others," Heaton said. "It describes the structure and dynamics of nine personality types, opening a path to a more integrated and fulfilling life."

She added that learning about the Enneagram "helps us know ourselves better by understanding and working with our automatic patterns to bring freedom and balance into our lives," she said. "It can significantly improve our relationships and develop compassion by seeing from each other's point of view."

Wendy Heaton is a "Next Step" Coach whose approach focuses on short-term, high-impact coaching to help clients move forward in the best way possible for their particular challenge. She is a veteran of the software industry, having held executive positions in Fortune 500 companies as well as venture-backed start-ups. She's an ICF certified professional coach, a teacher in the Enneagram Studies in the Narrative Tradition and loves teaching classes at Stanford on Leadership and the Enneagram.