Editor’s note: Summer’s almost gone, but not all the fun | TheUnion.com

Summer is almost at an end but the fun and activities are nowhere near a stopping point.

This week we have a wide variety of shows, movies, music, art, and festivities.

To start, I got to speak with two local guys whose project that will be airing on primetime ABC called "The Story of Diana."

The show airs at 9 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 9 and Thursday, Aug. 10, on ABC and takes a look into the life of the late Princess Diana.

Curtis Grout and Chris Iversen have a unique friendship that started at Nevada Union High School, remaining best friends finally getting opportunity to work together on this incredible project. I enjoyed getting to know them and look forward to seeing their work. You can find out more about Grout and Iversen on pages 6 and 7 in Prospector.

Up next we have a spectacular burlesque show from Truth or Dare's Naughty Newcomers.

Both shows will be completely unique as there will be a different headline act for each night. Preforming will be Jet Noir, Deirdre Von Derriere, and Truth or Dare Burlesque School's "Naughty Novices" and "Rookie Cookies."

This show will be held at The Colfax Theatre at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. To find out more check out page 8 in Prospector.

If your feeling "irie" and in the mood for some reggae then you won't be disappointed when you go to The Stone House to see Warrior King and local reggae group Sirus B Posse. The show is on Friday with a full lineup including KVMR's own DJ Jah Mikey One Sound. Details and more information about Warrior King and the rest of the lineup is on page 9 in Prospector.

If movies are more your thing, you have options this week.

Movies Under The Pines will be showing "Vertigo," Alfred Hitchcock's critically acclaimed masterpiece, at 7 p.m. Saturday held at Pioneer Park. Check page 5 in Prospector for more details.

The Open Book also has a movie screening of "Zen and the Art of Dying" at 4 p.m. on Sunday with a discussion of the film to follow. Film-maker Zenith (Zen) Virago dives deep into her personal and professional experiences and challenges viewers on their assumptions about life and fears of death. You can find out more on page 21 in Prospector.

And, oh yeah, the Nevada County Fair is here with tons of events, activities, and fun to be had. For a full schedule you can go to their website at http://www.nevadacountyfair.com for more information and tickets.

Prospector Editor Sean Jordan can be reached at sjordan@theunion.com or 530-477-4219