Editor’s Note: ‘Bill Nye: Science Guy’ premiere

One of the perks of this job is getting to interview incredible people.

Telling their stories and sharing their lives is an opportunity I hold in high regard.

Now, I'm not one to get star struck, but on Monday night I got the chance to sit down with one of my childhood idols, Bill Nye.

Finally, after waiting what seemed like an eternity (only two weeks) for the premiere of local filmmaker Jason Sussberg's movie "Bill Nye: Science Guy," the moment had arrived.

The film was everything I wanted to see and more.

Following Nye for two years, Sussberg and co-director David Alvarado managed to share the life and legacy of this warrior of science.

Trying not to totally "fan boy" out I sat down with Nye and got to ask him his opinion of the film.

"I feel OK about it," Nye said with a grin. "I think it's cool; I think it's great."

It's tough to watch a film about yourself, so his reservations about having cameras follow him around constantly was understood.

"Just constantly putting on a microphone was a challenge. I said to them 'Why don't you use the one the NSA has?'" Nye said with a smile.

One of my favorite things about Nye is his style — his iconic bow tie, in particular — and I learned the story behind it.

"When I was in high school, the boys were the waiters at the girls' athletic banquet," Nye said. "So at the end of the school year, the girls would get awards for the various athletics. So it occurred to me, that, at least for a moment, girls would talk to me.

"It seemed possible. Especially at dessert. There was a chance a girl might say something. So I was discussing the issue with friends and thought we should dress like waiters.

"Tuxedo shirts and bow ties was my vision."

And the legendary bow tie was born.

While sipping on a cream soda, Nye shared a few thoughts on his short stay in western Nevada County.

"It's gorgeous," he said. "We had lunch at Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. and it was wonderful. And this bar (Golden Era) is beautiful."

During a Q&A, at the end of Monday's screening of the film, Nye tapped into his mechanical engineering side and gushed about the Miners Foundry and the old technology that was once put to work in the building.

As to what's next for Nye? He said that they just finished filming season two of the Netflix show, "Bill Nye Saves the World."

"We're editing the last few episodes now," he said. "Netflix is very secretive on when things will be released, so I don't know when it'll happen. They don't tell you anything. They use this all-knowing algorithm to find the best place for it.

"Also, I'm going to Australia, which I've never been, for the Astronautical Congress."

Contact Prospector Editor Sean Jordan at 530-477-4219 or sjordan@theunion.com.