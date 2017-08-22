Editor’s note: A visual feast

I hope everyone got to witness passing of the eclipse this week.

I know my neck still has a slight crick in it from staring up into the sun for a half hour.

Spectacular sights like that only come around once every so often and I know I am glad that I got to experience it.

Incredible sights are not just in the sky this week though.

The fifth annual Dancing with our Stars (page 6-7) is Saturday and is building up to be just as spectacular as ever. Not only is it a sight to see but this event is a great fundraiser for our community.

"Dancing with our Stars is the largest annual fundraiser for The Center and each star contestant has committed not only to dance their heart out but to also raise money for The Center. The money raised will help fund initiatives such as The Center's Youth Arts education programs which includes free Family Fun Day and provides valuable scholarships to for Summer Camps and access to after school arts programming," said in a release.

The 10 couples have been rehearsing for months and anxious to compete for the shiny mirrorball trophy.

Our local stars include an educator, professional singer, audio-book narrator, architect, construction company owner, and other business leaders who have been paired with tremendous dancers and will be lighting up the stage come Saturday.

From the red carpet to the jaw dropping dance routines, this event is set to be a great time.

Another spectacle to be seen would be the East-West Ghana All-Stars (page 9), talented dancers and drummers perform authentic traditional African routines with grace and precision.

Before you get your fill of dancing you can check out NBC's The Voice winner of season eight, Sawyer Fredricks, Thursday and Friday night at the Center for the Arts (page 10).

When I heard Sawyer for the first time on TV, his voice made the hair on the back of my neck stand up. This young man has a voice that bears an old soul. Fredricks is currently touring his new solo album with his unique folk and blues sound.

Another sight to be seen, as well as heard, is Terry Riley's Sri Moonshine Music Series' Grand Piano Weekend (page 8), bursting at the seams with talented composers and pianists.

Among them, ZOFO, Barbara Higbie, and Sarah Cahill will serenade audiences with masterful piano playing.

If you're feeling nostalgic this week then the 122nd Miners Picnic (page 20) will be right up your alley.

The history of our community runs deep like the gold mines. With everyone in costumes and non-stop entertainment this event is a great time for a family fun day. There will be music, food, activities, and fun for all while learning the history of our community.

Prospector Editor Sean Jordan can be reached at sjordan@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219