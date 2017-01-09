Earth medicine course offered through HAALo | TheUnion.com

Tuition: Early bird tuition: $1,699 when paid in full by Jan. 31. General Tuition $1,899, payment plan available

When: March 18 & 19, April 8 & 9, May 20 & 21, June 1, 2, 3 (Bristlecone Pine Forest and the Coast), July 15 & 16, Aug. 19 & 20, Sept. 23 & 24, Oct. 7 & 8, Nov. 4 & 5

Who: HAALo presents The Earth Wisdom Apprenticeship I: An experiential journey into indigenous earth medicine and vibrational healing (formerly the Shamanic Herbalist Apprenticeship) with Marza Millar

Signups are now being taken for an experiential nine-month apprenticeship in indigenous earth medicine and vibrational healing with teacher and medicine woman Marza Millar.

The course, The Earth Wisdom Apprenticeship I, runs from March through November, is offered through HAALo Herb Shoppe in Nevada City.

The deadline for discount tuition pricing is Jan. 31. Free orientation classes will be held Jan. 18 and Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at HAALo’s Upstairs Loft, 408 Broad St., Suite 13, Nevada City.

Apprentices will be immersed into plant spirit medicine and vibrational healing, working directly with the forces of nature, the plants, moon, sun and earth tides to learn how to heal human and ancestral conditions.

Participants will also learn about their own energetic patterns, how they interface with others and how to alter them to support healing the body and disease.

Apprentices will create a personalized vibrational essence kit made from flowers, trees, and minerals and make herbal and energetic essence tinctures, salves and balms.

There will be study in the herbal laboratory as well as opportunities to develop clinical skills for starting or expanding an herbal practice.

The course meets one weekend a month. Four weekends will include field classes in the Eastern Sierras, High Sierras and the Coast.

Millar, one of the last Grandmothers of the Wind Creek Yavapai of Sedona ,Arizona. has been offering this apprenticeship course for six years; this is the third year she is partnering with HAALo as administrator for logistics and support for the entire apprenticeship.

Course topics range from The Medicine Wheel to soul retrieval to shamanic healing.

For more information, see http://www.haalo.org