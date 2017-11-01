‘Durst Case Scenario’ comes to the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City

Fresh from his award-nominated national tour comedian, columnist, actor, author, former oyster shucker, Will Durst, presents "Durst Case Scenario," at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City on Friday.

In this lightning-paced comedic tour-de-force, Durst, described by the New York Times as "possibly the best political comic working today," analyzes where we are, how we got here and what destinations may lie ahead.

Along with analyzing the altered political landscape, he also details the wacky zany antics, palace intrigues and potholes and pitfalls of polarization that threaten our country, hemisphere, planet, solar system and universe, in this, The New Abnormal.

The response has been electric. Crowds are streaming to performances searching for a community of like-minded confused souls.

Equal parts comedy and therapy, the intrepid Dr. Durst assists audiences in overcoming their PTSD: President Trump Stress Disorder, by surgically isolating the farcical and sticking pins into the ludicrous.

For sufferers who never thought they'd laugh again, this show is the perfect prescription.

Durst describes this strange new world where everyday without a mushroom cloud is a victory. He provides a prescription for the anxiety of never knowing whether the president will strike the flint that shoots a spark to light the fuse to Armageddon.

Prepare to meet the funny side of defiance. Because it is laughter that allows hope to creep back on the inhale.

Ably assisted by his trusty overhead projector and blessed with an extraordinary talent to engage his audiences with hysterical observations and righteous exasperation, Durst mocks & scoffs & taunts in segments such as Trumpapalooza, the Bright Sides of Donald J. Trump's Presidency, the Symptoms of PTSD & Mike Pence is the Product of Reverse Taxidermy.

The Durst Case Scenario is playful and ludicrous and whimsical and droll and silly and serious and sarcastic, mischievous, incisive, trenchant, profound, and chock full of jokes. Many funny ones. A unique theatrical event delivered with stand-up timing and not less than a modicum of poetry.

Due to the subversive nature of this show, a portion of each night's proceeds will be donated to fund a non-profit whose mission will be to bury wire cutters along the Canadian border.

Durst's performances are brought to you by the 1st Amendment to the US Constitution. At least, right now. See this show before this sort of thing becomes illegal.

Acknowledged by peers and press alike as one of the premier political satirists in the country, Durst has patched together a quilt of a career, weaving together columns, books, radio and television commentaries, acting, voice-overs and stand-up into a riotous patchwork of funny comedy humor.

The Oregonian called him, "The thinking man's comedian." Author of four books, Durst has told jokes in 16 countries, racked up over 800 television appearances, and released 5 CDs.