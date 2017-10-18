TICKETS & INFO: $20 all seats; Available in advance at Briarpatch Co-op or online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com or http://www.sierratheaters.com .

WHEN: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

This October will mark the 42nd anniversary of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

The Nevada Theatre Film Series, Nevada City Live and Untamed Productions present this cult classic film complete with shadow cast by some of Nevada County's favorite performers and dancers live on stage at the Nevada Theatre.

The show goes on four times in three nights in downtown Nevada City: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" was the film that launched the Nevada Theatre Film Series back in 1979, and has a cult following virtually unmatched by any other film.

Celebrating 42 years of theatrical distribution — longer than any other film in history — "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is one of the most popular films of all time, and still plays in theaters around the world.

"You have never truly experienced "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" until you have seen it live, on stage, in your face and taken part in the madness! So don't miss your chance to revel in this epic theatrical adventure," said director Cosmo Merryweather.

Recommended Stories For You

As Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) come upon the creepy castle of flamboyant transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) on the big screen, their counterparts on stage will act it all out for you in living flesh.

The show features tongue-in-cheek comedy and Broadway style song and dance, with plenty of audience participation. Audiences are invited to come as you are or dressed up and ready to do the "Time Warp" all over again.

The Sunday night show of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be a benefit for the Nevada Theatre.

Tickets for all shows are $20 and are available at the door or in advance at Briarpatch Co-op or online at http://www.paulemerymusic.com. More information can also be found at http://www.sierratheaters.com.