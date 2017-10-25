Diving deep into Democracy in Grass Valley

Since the US Supreme Court's decision in Citizens United vs. FEC, there have been millions of dollars spent by political candidates running for office, and there have been millions paid by lobbyists to politicians on behalf of their corporate sponsors.

It seems we have become a "pay to play" nation, with our government now representing corporate interests over the interests of the people.

The Peace & Justice Center of Nevada County addresses these problems by showing the film "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy" at 7 p.m. Friday at The Open Book.

In the 2016 film, "The Best Democracy Money Can Buy" Rolling Stone Magazine investigative reporter, Greg Palast, takes a deep dive into the Republicans' dark operation, Crosscheck — which Palast claims was designed by the GOP to steal a million minority votes in the 2016 election.

This real life detective story is told in a film noir style with cartoon animations, secret documents, hidden cameras, and a little help from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detectives, Ice-T and Richard Belzer, Shailene Woodley, Rosario Dawson, Willie Nelson and Ed Asner.

Palast and his associates expose the darkest schemes of the uber-rich that steal America's democracy.

There will be a special presentation by Nevada County Movetoamend.org to discuss what we can do to bring democracy back to America.

"The Best Democracy Money can Buy" shows at 7 p.m. Friday at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley.

Come enjoy the film, and stay for the lively discussion to follow. $6-10 suggested donation. Beverages and treats available for purchase.

For more information visit the Peace Center's website at ncpeace.org, or on Facebook, email ncpeace@sbcglobal.net.