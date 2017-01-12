 Diego’s Umbrella plays Saturday at Crazy Horse | TheUnion.com

Back to: Entertainment

Diego’s Umbrella plays Saturday at Crazy Horse

San Francisco-based gypsy rock band Diegoâs Umbrella plays 10 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevad City. $10. http://www.diegosumbrella.com/Photo by Justin Hofman |

San Francisco-based gypsy rock band Diegoâs Umbrella plays 10 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevad City. $10. http://www.diegosumbrella.com/

San Francisco-based gypsy rock band Diego’s Umbrella plays 10 p.m. Saturday at Crazy Horse Saloon, Nevad City. $10.

http://www.diegosumbrella.com/