Denis Peirce: Plenty of options this new year | TheUnion.com

We have just about reached the end of another fishing year and your license is about to expire. I hope you went often enough to amortize the cost per trip down to a modest amount.

The recent cold and wet weather has limited the fishing prospects but there are still some opportunities to get out on the water.

The best bet for this weekend could be the Feather River in Oroville. The river from the Highway 70 bridge up through town to the Table Mountain Bicycle Bridge reopens to fishing Jan. 1.

It has been closed since mid July for salmon spawning. This opening day can produce some of the best steelhead fishing in California. With the fishing pressure downstream, there is a concentration of fish in this stretch of the river.

The other factor is the hatchery in Oroville. As steelhead are brought into the hatchery, if they are not ready to spawn they are returned to the river via a pipe with flowing water. This is the same way post spawn fish are returned to the river in January.

The net result is a high number of fish in this section of the Feather. In years past when I have fished this opener, I have been surprised at how many anglers will show up at dawn on Jan. 1. There are a lot of fishermen who forego the New Years Eve festivities and are standing in the river waiting for dawn and the start of fishing.

In this part of the Feather you must use barbless hooks but you are allowed to keep hatchery origin fish. The stomach contents of a fish caught and kept a few years past included salmon eggs, green rock worms (caddis pupa) and alevins. Alevins are the recently hatched salmon fry that are about an inch long. All of these food items are found on the bottom which should give you an idea of how to fish this stretch of river.

The Feather has been one of the best bets for steelhead in the recent past. The flows in the upper river come out of Lake Oroville and this stretch is the last spot to get “blown out” in the north state. Yes this area can become muddy but only after the lake above gets thoroughly silted.

The lower Yuba River has twice in recent weeks had flows of 30,000 cfs. These high flows were enough to move the bottom gravels and potentially limit the insect hatches for a time. The flows earlier this week were above the 4,000 cfs mark.

Yesterday, as this was being written, the flows were dramatically declining toward the 2,000 cfs which should bring it back into the fishable range. The fish do not like flow changes, so I would recommend watching the flows to see if they stabilize for a few days before heading down to try it.

Lake fishing will probably be more productive than most rivers. I have received recent reports of surface activity on Scott’s Flat. These are most likely trout feeding on the surface. On Bullard’s Bar there have been kokanee at the surface on cloudy days. Bullard’s continues to get good numbers of bass anglers looking for a trophy spotted bass.

On the other side of the Sierra, Pyramid Lake is an option on nicer days. The best results for shore based anglers have come from the steeper banks that give access to deep water close to shore. Fly anglers fishing midges suspended a foot off the bottom in a dozen feet of water have been picking up cutthroat trout.

Next Tuesday the Gold Country Fly Fishers will be holding their first meeting of 2017. This meeting’s program will feature a panel of guides and experienced anglers discussing our local waters and when to fish them for best results.

The panel discussion programs are some of the best that the club puts on. The meetings are open to all interested persons. If you are interested in local fishing I would recommend coming to this one. The meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at the Ponderosa Hall on McCourtney Road at the Fair Grounds. The meetings start at 7 p.m. with the program at 8. You can park at gates 2 or 3.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.