Denis Peirce: January fishing just so-so | TheUnion.com

The weather in January was not conducive for pleasant fishing. The lower Yuba River went as high as 68,000 cfs, which is not exactly what we would call fishable flows. The valley rivers as well as the delta have turned to shades of brown. The high flows on the Sacramento River have made anchor fishing for sturgeon a questionable proposition with lots of debris riding on the current.

Over the hill in Nevada, Pyramid Lake has been closed to fishing due to storm damage. The heavy rains caused flooding that knocked out water and sewer services in the lakeside town of Sutcliffe. There was a serious wash out of Hwy 447 that cut the road from the lake to Nixon. There was also damage to the docks and boat launch. Potable water has been restored along with the sewer but the lake remains closed to non residents. This is a major blow to the local economy. Winter fishing at Pyramid Lake has been among the most reliable fishing destinations available for us.

Over on the coast, the heavy storms flooded the rivers. Highway 299 from Redding to Eureka remains closed due to a major landslide a dozen miles below Weaverville near Big French Creek. The slide occurred in November, but the heavy rains have compounded the problem. The road will not be reopening any time soon. The last severe year of the drought was 2015 but the worst of the effects on fishing was 2016. We had reduced trout plants this past year due to hatchery closings the previous year. The returns of ocean run fish were also poor.

Enough of the bad news, the silver lining to this cloud is the rule that if you add water you will get fish. From my perspective the drought was broken last winter with decent precipitation and reservoirs that came close to filling in the north state. This winter is way above average and is building a snowpack, filling lakes and saturating the local ground water supply. Abundant water is the prime ingredient for the food chain and healthy fish populations.

The good things that will be occurring this year include a resurgence of the food chain. In lakes during low water years plants have to opportunity to grow on the exposed soils. When these are submerged they add nutrients back into the food chain. Lake Davis should be a prime example. In addition to the heavy precipitation, the pike problem has been declared over. The lake had been kept low to avoid the possibility of spilling. Now we can expect a higher lake on an on going basis.

In our rivers, high flows can scour the bottom and push a lot of rocks and gravel around. In the short run, this can knock down insect populations. But, nature abhors a vacuum. The decreased insect populations are followed by a spike in abundance before returning to the mean.

These high flows will be good for salmon and steelhead juveniles migrating down river. The drought flows confined them to narrow channels with clear water, easy meals for hungry predators. The high dirty flows spread them out and give them cover. The hope is the survival rate will be high for this generation.

Reservoirs such as Oroville and Bullard’s Bar are seeing relatively high outflows, keeping the lake levels constant. This is to provide flood control space as well as room for the snow melt we will see this spring.

Migrating fish tend to move up river on rising flows and drop back down if flows get low. I expect these high river flows have brought the sturgeon up the Sacramento River system. We are six week out from the beginning of the striper run. The last couple of years there has been a significant number of fish remaining in the delta to spawn. High flows this spring will bring them up in good numbers.

In the short term there are a couple of bright spots for steelhead anglers. The top of the Trinity River as well as the Smith River came back into good shape this week. There have not been enough anglers out to get a read on fishing success as of this writing.

Mother Nature has a way of coming back into balance. The natural world is about cycles. Dry times are a sign that wet times are coming. Wet times mean more fish!

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.