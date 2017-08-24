Denis Peirce: Here come the salmon

If you want to pull on a big fish and not drive to the coast, your best bets are the spring striper run or the late summer salmon migration.

This has been an unusual year for salmon. We started off with a poor prediction for the salmon return in the February report from the Pacific Fisheries Management Council. Then in the spring, the salmon bite off the coast came on strong.

There were tremendous schools of salmon feeding on bait fish from Monterey Bay up to the San Francisco peninsula. Every sea worthy fishing boat was out catching salmon. The first question was, "Where did these fish come from?"

The fish and wildlife biologists came up with the answer from the coding tags implanted in the salmon's noses. These were predominantly Coleman Hatchery fish.

Coleman Hatchery is the main Sacramento River hatchery. It is a few miles up Battle Creek which flows cold water from Mount Lassen down to the Sacramento River above Red Bluff.

The next question was "Why are there such numbers of Coleman fish off the coast this year?"

These are third year fish and a look back shows that this age class was trucked from the hatchery to the Bay. The drought in that year had the Sacramento River running low and clear when the time for the downstream migration was at hand. This coincides each year with the spring striper spawning run in the river.

The concern was the river conditions that year, would provide a perfect funnel to feed juvenile salmon to the stripers. A low river often is confined to one narrow channel for the salmon to swim with a school of hungry stripers at the bottom. The best conditions, which we had this spring, are dirty water that is fast, deep and wide. This makes targeting salmon tough for the stripers.

Well the trucking worked. The survival rate on the salmon was exceptional and the salt water fishing this summer verifies it. But. There always seems to be a but.

When the fish were trucked downriver the tanks were filled with Battle Creek water. The current supposition within the angling community is that these fish have not been "imprinted" with the Sacramento River scent.

We believe the salmon instinct to return to their native river is based on the water "scent." These fish know Battle Creek water but Battle Creek is a very minor component to the Sacramento system. This poses the question, "Where will the fish go to spawn in the fall?" Salmon do stray from their river of origin. A few years back north coast origin salmon turned up in hatcheries in the San Joaquin system.

A leading contender for the answer may be about water conditions. The most and coolest water this fall seems likely in the Feather River. Currently the Feather is running 8700 cubic feet per second below the mouth of the Yuba River. The Sacramento at Tisdale is a couple thousand less at 6600 cubic feet per second.

So much for theory and angler speculation, the current state of the salmon fishing off the coast is changing. Over the past ten days, scores from the charter boats have declined and when they get limits it takes more hours to do it. Many of the females are showing egg development.

Also, there are more fish being caught in the bay. All of these are signs of the fall run commencing.

In the rivers there are more anglers on the Feather than the Sacramento River. Scott Fiest (Fiesty Fish Guide Service) has moved from the Upper Delta to the top of the Feather River. He has been doing well on salmon for his clients using both roe and flatfish.

There are fish in the system but the numbers are not high. The guides who are on the water daily, are doing OK but there is not a "hot bite" yet. For shore based anglers the After Bay Hole is your best bet. There are fish in this basin headed for the hatchery. If you know how to fish this hole you can come home with a salmon.

For boat anglers I would recommend the Feather below the mouth of the Yuba. Tom Page (Reel Anglers Fly Shop) saw his first salmon of the year in the Yuba two weeks ago while trout fishing.

The best conditions for salmon to come into fresh water are on the new moon and full moon tides. The new moon was on Monday of this week and the next full moon will be Sept. 6. A week or so after either of these events will be a good guess for fish reaching our area.

Another important factor is water temperature. The better salmon bite is below 65 degrees. Water temps increase as the water moves down river.

The Sacramento above Red Bluff at Bend Bridge is 55 to 58 degrees. By the time it hits Tisdale west of Yuba City the temps are 69 degrees. The Feather is at 58 to 63 degrees in the Low Flow above the After Bay, with no salmon fishing allowed in the Low Flow. Below the After Bay Dam the temps are 64 to 68. At the confluence of the Sacramento and Feather Rivers at Verona the temps are 68 to 70 degrees.

If you want to be on the water when the schools arrive you can't depend on the public reports. Your best bet is to start going now.

Your first trip might not be a success but by the second trip you will have your gear together and know the water. There are new sand bars in the river that make navigating tough in spots.

The salmon run is immanent and it remains to be seen how many will arrive. But it does not require a record run to make for a good day fish. A limit is two fish per angler. Good luck.

NOTE: The Department of Fishing & Wildlife is strict on salmon rules and the following is a link to the valley regulations:

https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FileHandler.ashx?DocumentID=146873&inline

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union's Outdoors section and is host of "The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report," which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.