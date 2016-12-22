Denis Peirce: Grass Valley angler lands record spotted bass | TheUnion.com

Western Nevada County is a great place for an angler to live. I have often said that you could find better trout fishing in Montana, better salmon in Alaska, better sturgeon fishing in the Columbia River, better steelhead in British Columbia and the list goes on. The point being, we have a variety within a few hours drive that you can’t find anywhere else, even if it is not the pinnacle of any one species.

Over the past few years, there has developed an exception to this “Jack-of-all-trades-but-master-of-none” comment. That is in regards to the spotted bass fishing at Bullard’s Bar Reservoir. The world record for spotted bass has been repeatedly broken on this local lake. It has been happening each year in the late fall and winter. It happened again this month and the new record holder is Cory Meyer, a Grass Valley tournament bass fisherman.

Cory’s recent catch weighed in at 10.8 pounds, eclipsing the previous 10.45 record. Cory’s record weight was certified by a Department of Fish & Wildlife employee. There have also been a number of fish weighed in at over 11 pounds, but these have not been officially verified.

Bullard’s Bar has been producing record spots due to a number of factors. The number one ingredient is the food source, kokanee salmon. Each year Bullard’s Bar has an over abundance of small kokanee in the 7 to 12 inch range. These fish are plankton feeders and are found off shore in the main body of the lake with their food source.

The second factor is the spotted bass’ propensity to suspend in deep water. The other common bass, smallmouth and largemouth, are structure oriented. You will find them along the edges of the lake. If they are deep they will typically be on submerged points and hill tops, but relatively close to structure of some sort. By contrast, spotted bass are a river bass originally. They do not hesitate to pursue their food out over deep water. It is this ability to feed in open water that provides access to an unlimited salmon diet. Combine this with the size of the kokanee in Bullard’s Bar and we have a world class bass fishery in our area.

After Bullard’s Bar was rebuilt in 1970, shad were planted in the lake to provide forage for a bass fishery. After some years of trying to establish a shad population, efforts were halted because the shad did not survive. I have heard stories that black bass fishing was great in the 1970’s as long as the Department of Fish & Game were feeding them shad. When the shad plants stopped, the bass fishing faded. I do not know when spots were added to the lake but since 2010 Bullard’s Bar has earned a reputation as a trophy spotted bass lake.

The details of Cory’s catch are that he and partner JR Wright had already landed three big spots on the day. Cory noticed a large fish on his electronics suspended 20 feet down over 100 feet of water. Cory dropped down an “Ocho” soft plastic worm. For those not into the finer points of soft plastic baits, this is a “Senko” style cigar shaped 5” worm. This style bait flexes and wiggles when dropping through the water. Cory was fishing an olive colored “KVD Magic” Ocho bait.

I spoke with Ed Everhart, another local tournament bass angler, about his recent trips to Bullard’s Bar. Currently the water temps are in the low 50s. When he has been on the water he has seen numerous kokanee breaking the surface of the lake. In addition to bass fishing, he has been trolling for kokanee. Ed has been long lining 100 plus feet behind the boat with the traditional dodger and wedding ring. He has picked up numerous kokanee in the 8 to 9 inch range.

Ed’s bass fishing advice was to look for spots in the 40 to 50 foot depths off the points on the main body of the lake. The number one determinate of a good bass bite is an overcast day. The ideal is a series of cloudy days associated with storms moving through. Those beautiful sunny days with no wind are nice for being outside, but they are not a good bet for catching spots. The big bass will be available until they spawn in late winter or very early spring.

In addition to all of the variety of fish we have to pursue, we also are less than an hour drive from a world-record spotted bass.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.