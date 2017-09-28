Denis Peirce: Fishing ‘The Hole’

Do not go salmon or steelhead fishing without reading the regulations. There are tackle and other restrictions specific to each water.

The salmon season on the Feather River from the unimproved boat ramp just above the After Bay Hole down river to 200 yards above the Live Oak boat ramp is opened through Oct. 15.

There are times and places where fish congregate. Usually it is a food source or spawning that attracts the multitudes. One of those times and places is the fall run of king salmon on the Feather River and the particular place is the After Bay Hole.

Salmon runs are cyclical and there are years of plenty as well as lean years. This is a good year for salmon returning to the Feather River and the After Bay Hole.

The water coming out from Oroville Dam is divided at the Diversion Pool into the Thermolito Complex and the original river channel.

The Thermolito Complex, a fore bay and after bay, diverts water for agriculture and acts as a water warming basin. The majority of the diverted water is currently being returned to the river channel flowing over the After Bay Dam into the "After Bay Hole."

As the salmon swim up river and arrive at "The Hole" they pause.

The hole is over 40 feet deep and it is a mix of colder water from the original river channel and warmer water coming over the dam. There is only one place they can go, the original river channel leading to the hatchery, but they remain in the hole for a long time.

Recommended Stories For You

It is this concentration of fish that attracts the anglers and in years like this the fishermen do show up.

I fished "The Hole" on Wednesday with Grant Mitchell (530-277-6113), a local Penn Valley guide.

He has been guiding salmon anglers here since mid August. For the last month, limits have been the rule for most of his trips. The fishing party in the boat included Ed Everhart and his mother Rae Vant. We were on the water before sunrise.

Between the boats and the bank anglers there were well over one hundred anglers fishing. The quantity of fishermen is directly related to the quantity of fish being caught and the After Bay Hole has been producing salmon in prodigious numbers this season.

Typically more salmon return to the Feather than the hatchery and the available river channel can accommodate for spawning. Another factor affecting the angler count is the relatively poor salmon fishing on the Sacramento River so far this year.

Many anglers who would normally be fishing the Sac are on the Feather.

The convergence of the two water flows at "The Hole" has drilled the basin to a depth of over 40 feet. On a fish finder, you can see a solid mass of salmon from 15 feet down to the bottom. There are thousands of fish milling around.

Our guide Grant explained that the fish at the bottom of this stack are the most likely to bite, and we fished with salmon roe and a heavy 10 ounce weight to reach the bottom.

For boat anglers the routine is to get in queue with the other boats and take turns nosing into the fast white water coming from the dam. The boat is swept across the hole for a brief drift lasting a minute at most.

We dropped the gear down as we hit the fast water and dragged the weight along the bottom with the roe drifting close by. I could feel the rocky bottom with a tap-tap-tap. When the weight stopped and the rod loaded, it was either a salmon or the weight hung up.

One of the allures to salmon fishing is how hard they pull.

Trout in the Sierra are fun to catch but they do not double over a heavy rod and take line so hard they cannot be stopped. When hooking up, the strategy is to get the fish to head down river away from the other anglers where the fish can run and ultimately be landed.

For the bank angler there are three areas where they can cast and reach the deeper water.

They do not land as many fish as the guide boats but I saw them landing fish throughout the time we were on the water. If you go for the first time to shore fish you will not catch a salmon.

You need to see how the other anglers are rigged and the protocol for cooperatively fishing the Hole. Then you can get rigged properly and have a better chance on your second trip.

Most boat anglers stay out of the limited area where the bank fishermen can cast.

On Wednesday morning a boat drifted into this space and a "Bankie" objected to this transgression in an unmistakable manner. There is a protocol to be respected on the water.

This is a good year on the Feather near Oroville. The productivity of the fishery this year has attracted loads of anglers.

For the casual angler who does not want to put in the time to learn how to fish salmon, a guided boat trip is the answer.

With a little luck, you will bring home a salmon.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union's Outdoors section and is host of "The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report," which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.