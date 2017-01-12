Denis Peirce: Angling the New Year’s angle | TheUnion.com

It has been said that what you do on the first day of the year you will do throughout the year. If nothing else, this is a great excuse to go fishing Jan. 1.

Prior to Christmas, I had a conversation with Ed Everhart about winter bass fishing. Our conversation turned to recalling a Jan. 1 trip a dozen Year’s before to Lake Oroville, when the two of us fished together along with my son Colin. We decided then to meet again on the first day of the year. It seemed like a good idea on a pleasant late fall evening to replicate the good trip of year’s before.

The week before New Year’s was fairly nice with temperatures well into the 50s. The outlook seemed good for hitting the lake by mid-morning and being off before late afternoon.

Colin and I purchased our 2017 licenses and we spent an evening or two putting new line on our reels. We reorganized tackle boxes, refilling worms and hooks, getting ready for the trip and the 2017 season in general.

Late in the week I started checking in on the weather forecast for Oroville. A storm front was closing in. It was predicted to arrive New Year’s Day but it can be hard to pin down start times for rain. It might not start until late in the day, so I left it up to fate. I did not want to disappoint Colin, but maybe, more importantly, I did not want to be seen as “wimping out” over a chance of a little rain. The trip was on.

I have not been much for the New Year’s Eve party scene for many years, so we sacked out early. I was up well before dawn. The wind was blowing through the trees outside and it was becoming clearer that this was not going to be a balmy day on the water. We dressed in layers and put on a topping of rain gear. As the dawn came on, it revealed a dark gray sky to go along with the wind. I kept an ear out for the phone to ring. It could be Ed calling to cancel the day. No call came. We left home and pulled into the Park & Ride a couple of minutes early. There was Ed with his bass boat behind his truck ready to go.

We exchanged brief greeting as we transferred our gear into the boat and we were off. As we drove down the highway the conversation turned to the previous evenings activities. Ed and his wife had been out on the town well past midnight. Ed had gotten just five hours of sleep, bounced out of bed and hustled to get to Penn Valley at the appointed hour. We were travelling down the Highway at 60 mph with a bass boat in tow. I changed the conversation to another topic.

As we arrived at the launch ramp the first rain drops hit the wind shield. There were a number of boat trailers in the lot, so we were not the only fellows with the notion to start the fishing year on a stormy day in January. In a few minutes, we had the boat in the water and the truck parked in the lot.

We were headed for the Middle Fork, the site of some success on our previous New Year’s trip. Ed had also frequented the area during bass tournaments in the previous year. If you have ever seen bass fishing videos you will note that these boats are designed to go fast. Ed has the theory that you should get the ride over with as soon as possible. The wind chill going 55 mph across the lake in the rain is cutting. Colin and I pulled our rain hoods down tight, lowered our heads and hung on. As long as you didn’t have to face into the wind to see where you are going, the ride was tolerable.

A mile up the Middle Fork, we stopped next to a steep clay bank and started fishing. With the water at 46 degrees, fishing slowly is the order of the day. The water was shades of green with a couple of feet of visibility. We were seeing bait fish and bass on the electronics near the bottom in 25 to 40 feet of water. I was the lucky one to land the first bass of 2017, although at five inches, it may have been better classified in the bait category.

As is typical when I fish with Ed, he catches the majority of the fish. He is set up with multiple rods rigged with different baits so he can rotate through various offerings as we move along the bank. He also constantly has a line in the water. There is little time for hot coffee, warming the hands, or other non-fishing activities. He is focused on the task at hand and he is successful.

We did land a couple fish on our first drift, covering a quarter mile of bank. There had been a breeze blowing but then the rain returned with a stronger wind. The plan “B” was to move into a protected cove where the wind would not be as strong. By this time Colin had lost his focus and sat down. His gloves had gotten wet and his hands were cold. Ed felt sorry for him and gave him his wateproof gloves. The gloves and a sandwich warmed him up a bit and he did get back to fishing.

We were “drop shotting” small pond smelt imitations slowly along the bottom. The frequency of the bass bite was just enough to keep us focused.

By early afternoon, there were low dark clouds scooting across the sky spitting rain. The breeze was kicking up the water surface and I finally called it a day. I was the one to suggest we return to the dock. A warm truck with the heater on high was an alluring prospect. I did not get any dissenting comments from my fellow anglers. The ride back into the wind at 55 mph and bouncing on the increasing waves reinforced our decision to head back.

In retrospect, if any of us had said to call off the trip early in the morning, he would have found a consensus. But nobody wanted to be the first to make the call. Maybe it is a “guy thing.”

Despite the conditions, we were on the water for the first day of the year and we did catch fish. It beats sitting in front of a TV watching someone else playing their sport. We are looking forward to 2017 and many nicer days on the water.

Denis Peirce writes a fishing column for The Union’s Outdoors section and is host of “The KNCO Fishing & Outdoor Report,” which airs 6-7 p.m. Fridays and 5-6 a.m. Saturdays on 830-AM radio. Contact him via his website at http://www.trollingflies.com.