‘Dancing with our Stars’ is almost here | TheUnion.com

Dancing with our Stars is the largest annual fundraiser for The Center for the Arts, and each star contestant has committed not only to dance their heart out, but to also raise money for The Center.

The money raised will help fund initiatives such as The Center's Youth Arts education programs, which include free Family Fun Day and provide valuable scholarships to for Summer Camps and access to after-school arts programming.

The Center is able to put on over 120 performances to almost 35,000 patrons annually and has 7,500 walk through its doors each year.

Last month, the California Arts Council selected Grass Valley-Nevada City as one of California's state-designated cultural districts. Grass Valley-Nevada City joins 12 other districts.

The arts are an important investment in our community, and by supporting Dancing with Our Stars, you ensure The Center's legacy and their ability to bring the arts to everyone in Nevada County.

Each team will compete Saturday, Aug. 26, at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Grass Valley.

People can donate through The Center for the Arts' account on the Razoo website: https://www.razoo.com/organization/Northern-California-Center-For-The-Arts

Each couple has there own Razoo page and donate button.

You can also check out the Dancing with our Stars Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/127086277876972/

With donations to dancers, donations to "stuff the ballot box" at the show, ticket sales, sponsors and more, The Center brings in around $70,000 each year.