Daggett, Bowles lead ‘The Chat’ on Feb. 11 | TheUnion.com

“The Chat,” an event with local teacher and intuitive Suzie Daggett and evidential medium Brian Bowles from Colorado will occur 1 – 4 p.m. Feb 11 in a private residence in Nevada City.

Daggett and Bowles will discuss their methods of listening to their intuitive senses to view life and death through heartfelt lenses. They will teach about four steps to the intuitive process, conversing about the ways they have learned to open to their unique inner guidance to help navigate bumps in the road of life. The audience is encouraged to ask questions.

As a bonus, Bowles will connect with the other side. He does not know who will show up to chat with members of the audience.

It is a spontaneous and natural connection to those who are open to receiving valued information bringing hope and love to all.

Directions to the event will be sent upon registration. Must preregister.

$30 preregistered at paypal – paypal.me/SuzieDaggett or by sending a check to Suzie Daggett PO Box 66, Nevada City, CA 95959.

More information: https://www.suziedaggett.com/events-cdtm.

Please call Daggett at 530-913-9592 with questions.

Bowles is offering in person or phone readings.

To schedule an appointment, call or email Karen Ahrns 530-913-8452 and email karenahrns@yahoo.com.