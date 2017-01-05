Cure tribute show Friday benefits NEO | TheUnion.com

The Cure for Boredom: a Cure Tribute show in benefit to NEO takes place Friday at the Center For the Arts in Grass Valley.

The dance concert will feature a range of diverse local musicians playing the music of ‘80s rockers, The Cure.

Local musicians include Chat Room, Little Zebra, The Moore Brothers, Thomas Spellman, Sasha Soukup, Taylor Jean and the Blackbird Vox, Jay Tausig, Adrienne Beatty, Pregnant, Robert Heirendt’s Sea Creatures, My Dallas Teens, Limbos, Meri St Mary, Hazz, Huntressen, Jennifer Adams, The String Sisters, Hayley Pritchard and more.

This event will host as a fundraiser for New Events & Opportunities, a local youth community center.

Original post-punks The Cure have had a career marked by euphoric highs, nihilistic lows, outrageous fashions and wild mood swings. Equally beloved for their funeral dirges and their sprightly pop songs, the Cure will be celebrated by a diverse collection of local music lovers.

“Out of all the bands that emerged in the immediate aftermath of punk rock in the late ’70s, few were as enduring and popular as The Cure…and their influence could be heard clearly on scores of new bands during the new millennium, including many that had little to do with goth,” says online music site allmusic.com.

Founded in the British suburb of Crawley in 1979, the Cure began as a tense-though-poppy 3 piece who courted controversy with their first single “Killing An Arab’, a song based on Albert Camus’ existential classic ‘The Stranger.’ For the next 3 albums, the Cure grew increasingly dour, culminating in the genre-defining gothic classics.After a short breakdown, The Cure bounced back with the synth-pop send-up “Let’s Go To Bed” — a song which sent them on a collision course with the pop charts and unlikely new wave fame. Led by iconic singer Robert Smith, the band proceeded to combine pure pop with exotic and introspective flourishes. Their landmark album ‘Disintegration’ (1989) was a return to their goth roots, netting new fans with the creepy, crawly ‘Lullaby’ and the global hit ‘Lovesong,’ a tune penned by Smith to celebrate his wedding to childhood sweetheart Mary Poole. The follow-up album ‘Wish’ sent The Cure to higher strata of pop stardom with the inescapably catchy ‘Friday I’m In Love.’ The Cure have continued to churn out innovative and compelling albums 4 decades into their career and with every turn they attract new generations of musically adventurous fans.

“The Cure For Boredom” tribute night will be a celebration of these paradoxical pop stars, complete with goth-themed photo booth and a “Tease Me Tease Me Tease Me” big hair contest.