‘Cruisin’ the Pines’ returns to Nevada County

WHO: The Roamin Angels Car Club of Grass Valley

Sunday Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, the Roamin Angels Car Club will host its 18th annual "Cruisin' the Pines" car show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

More than 600 street rods, rat rods, customs, and classic cars are expected to gather at the fairgrounds to show off their engines, paint jobs, custom bodywork, and compete for over 50 trophies.

Besides the usual classic cars there will be some vintage camper trailers reminiscent of the '50s and '60s.

There will be auto-related vendors, a Car Corral of special-interest cars for sale, an Artisan's Faire, a car art exhibit, and of course, lots of food and drink including beer and wine and live music featuring Road Test, a local rock and roll band.

This year our special guest is Faith Granger who produced one of the best hot rod movies ever made, "Deuce of Spades."

There will be a Hot Wheels Gravity Drag Race for the kids and Grass Valley police Dept. is offering a bike safety course and giving away two bikes on each on both days.

There will also be a pinstriping demonstration.

General admission tickets are $5 for adults, which covers both days, and children under 12 are admitted free. The Fairground charges $5 for parking.

The Roamin Angels Car Club started over 50 years ago here in Grass Valley, by a group of guys that loved cars and working on them.

They also love to share their enthusiasm for working on these cars with anyone who will listen to them.

The Roamin Angels are a non-profit organization and they help support many Nevada County non-profit organizations, including Boy Scouts of America, Bear River High School Band, Bear River and Nevada Union High School Grad Nights, Hospice of the Foothills, The Friendship Club, and the American Legion.

The Roamin Angels also adopt many needy families at Christmas through the Salvation Army, providing household goods as well as toy and clothes for children.

Visit http://www.roaminangels.com or call 530-913-2933 for more information on the club and the car show.