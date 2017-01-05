Cousin Cricket band plays Jan. 13 | TheUnion.com

Cousin Cricket, a Northern California’s Western Swing band, will give a concert Jan. 13 at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre in Nevada City.

The band, performing throughout the West for more than 40 years includes 1970s founding members Ken Miele and Douglas Cohen, along with Craig Palmer, Paul Kraushaar, Cassidy Joy and Kate Haight.

The band has their own take on classic country, swing and rockabilly, including interpretations of the songs of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys, Willie Nelson, Asleep At The Wheel, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Elvis, Carl Perkins, Patsy Cline and George Jones.

Additionally, Cousin Cricket’s original music reflects the band’s roots in western music and the rural California lifestyle.

The band’s latest release, ‘Ridin’ The Rails To Reno,’ includes original songs about gold miners, full moon boogies, star-crossed lovers and pick-up trucks