CoRR offers safe rides on New Year’s Eve | TheUnion.com

For the fifth year, a local nonprofit is partnering with two taxi companies to offer free rides over New Year’s Eve to people who may be impaired by drinking or taking drugs.

Community Recovery Resource, or CoRR, said the free rides will be available overnight Saturday Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 1.

The numbers to call are:

(530) 274-TAXI (8294) Gold Country Cab & Courier for Grass Valley, Nevada City, and surrounding areas

(916) 588-7758 Donald’s Taxi Service in Roseville and surrounding areas

CoRR is a leading DUI services provider in Nevada County and Placer County. The agency said its goal is to help keep the community safe.

“During the holiday season, and year-round, it is important that we celebrate safely by not driving under the influence of alcohol or any other drugs,” said Marley Mueller, a CoRR spokesperson. “We are all familiar with the terrible consequences of driving under the influence. Yet an often overlooked and ever-growing issue, especially in teens and young adults, is the issue of drugged driving.

“Drugs, even those prescribed by a physician, can impair perception, judgment, motor skills and memory,” she said.

According to Mueller, impaired driving doesn’t just affect the individual behind the wheel, it affects other drivers on the road and, in turn, hurts the entire community.

Tips for New Year’s Eve:

Designate a sober driver before celebrations begin.

Do Not provide or serve alcohol to those under the age of 21, whether at home or a retail outlet. It is against the law.

Plan safe parties, including providing non-alcoholic drink options to guests. Do not serve alcohol the last hour of the gathering.

Be prepared to get everyone home safe in case your plans or individual circumstances change.