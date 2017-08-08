Composers Cooperative present:An afternoon of duos, trios and songs | TheUnion.com

WHAT: Composers Cooperative present: An Afternoon of Duos, Trios and Songs

What do you get when you mix 5 hotshot musicians, 2 talented composers, 1 of the best concert venues in Nevada County and a lovely Sunday afternoon?

An Afternoon of Duos, Trios and Songs

A concert of 21st century music will be performed at the gorgeous Besemer Concert Hall in Nevada City on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Bay area's Antioch Trio with violinist, Rick Shinozaki; cellist, Durwynne Hsieh and pianist, Catherine Thompson will join bass, John Ames and pianist, Lynn Schugren will perform music of composers: Mark Vance and Durwynne Hsieh.

This program consists of Vance's songs: Flow My Tears (2009) and The Blackbird (2017), Piano Trio No. 1 (2006) and Hsieh's Three Dysfunctional Pieces (2014) and Piano Trio (2012).

Vance is a well-known composer/educator in the Nevada County area. He is Education Coordinator for Music in the Mountains where he maintains a host of impressive music education programs and teaches the Young Composers Project.

He also serves as Executive Director for Nevada County Composers Cooperative where he champions the creation and performance of new music. Vance's "Live Composer in the Classroom" is a "hands on" look at music composition from start to finish.

Working with students and faculty in school music classes, Vance involves them in the compositional process from beginning concepts through rehearsing and performing. Vance studied composition at Cincinnati Conservatory and has studied with luminaries such as: Pierre Boulez, Aaron Copland and Gunther Schuller.

His music is published by Santa Barbara Publishing and C Alan Publications and his CDs, "It's About Time!" and "God…I Love Chamber Music!" are available on iTunes and CD Baby.

As a composer, Hsieh has enjoyed performances of his works throughout northern California and across the country. Recent highlights include a commission from the Toledo Symphony to write a piece in which the audience votes on what comes next, recording projects with the Black Cedar Trio and the Farallon Quintet, and a full-length ballet that will be staged by Benicia Ballet Theatre next year.

His music has also been put to other diverse uses as dance accompaniment, wedding ceremony music, underscore for cooking webisodes and science tutorial programs, and as incidental music for a Shakespeare play.