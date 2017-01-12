Community fitness event Friday | TheUnion.com

Community fitness event Friday
January 12, 2017
Gold Country Kiwanis’ 4th Annual Community Fitness Day takes place at 4:30 p.m. Friday at South Yuba Club, 444 Searls Ave., Nevada City.
The free event (suggested donation for food and drink is $15) is a chance to participate and learn new exercises, while helping the children in the community.
Classes offered are spinning, qigong, silver sneakers and tai chi.
Spinning slasses will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 pm.
Qigong will run 4:30-5 p.m.
Silver Sneakers from 5:30-6 p.m.
Tai Chi from 5:30-6 p.m.
All proceeds go the the children’s Back-to-School Program, in which Kiwanis sponsors along with K-Mart and the Grass Valley School District approximately 65 children on a shopping trip for school clothes and school supplies. The cost to sponsor a child for the Back-to-School-Program is $125.
If interested in sponsoring a child, please write a check to Gold Country Educations and Youth Benefits Foundation. Checks may be submitted at the Community Fitness Day event or mail to: Gold Country Kiwanis at P.O. Box 721, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
