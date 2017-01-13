‘Collected Stories’ on stage Wednesday at Miners Foundry | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $10 Suggested Donation, Tickets are available online at http://www.minersfoundry.org , by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or at the door.

A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, “Collected Stories,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of Theater By the Book, a series of informal play readings for the community.

The event, jointly presented by Sierra Stages and Miners Foundry Cultural Center, will be at Miners Foundry. Admission is $10.

Written by Donald Margulies and directed by Leslie Ann Rivers, “Collected Stories” follows respected short story writer and teacher Ruth Steiner (read by Sandra Rockman) over a six-year period as she watchers her student, Lisa Morrison (read by Tracie Nickle), go from protégé to confidante to competitor. Their relationship is further complicated by Lisa’s decision to use Ruth’s life experiences as inspiration for her own first novel, including Ruth’s youthful, shattering affair with poet Delmore Schwartz. The women navigate their complicated relationship as well as debate the moral dilemma of the appropriateness

“Sandra Rockman, one of Nevada County’s veteran theatre artists, brought the play to my attention,” recalls Rivers. “We’d been looking for material to collaborate on, and I found Collected Stories to be smart, articulate, often funny, passionate and with many-faceted characters. It can also keep an audience on its toes — not all is quite what it seems in the beginning.”

Now in its fifth season, Theater by the Book is an opportunity for local theatre artists and audiences to enjoy material that would otherwise be unavailable. The beauty of the reading format is that it offers the text–the playwright’s words–but without making the demands that is routinely necessary for a full production. All that is needed for a reading is a director, a cast of actors whose rehearsal commitment is quite brief, and the audience’s imagination!

“When any of the local companies considers a play or a musical for a full production, they’re always facing the questions of how well they can pull it off and whether or not enough people will want to see it,” explains Jeffrey Mason of Sierra Stages who is main organizer of the readings. “For Theater by the Book, the stakes are much lower and the challenges much simpler, circumstances that open the door to wonderful, compelling pieces that might not seem practical for the much greater commitment of the full production. So we all benefit from these opportunities.”