Climbing for wildlife

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is holding a fun, family-friendly day of climbing at the OnCourse, Inc. Ropes Course in Grass Valley on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.

This day will include a wildlife presentation with the Wildlife Ambassadors and multiple climb and swing opportunities.

"This is a great experience for kids and adults of all ages: climbing 20-80 feet, swinging from ponderosa pines and learning about local wildlife. As a benefit for WR&R, all ticket proceeds will go to support the rehabilitation and release of our native wildlife," said Beth Dekker, OnCourse Inc. (Lead Facilitator/Manager) and Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release volunteer.

"In past years, local families, Beale Air Force Base members and groups celebrating their kids birthdays attended the event. This is a wonderful opportunity to experience both the mental and physical challenges of a ropes course in a friendly environment. Plus it is one of the most fun things to do on a Sunday afternoon," said Dekker.

Everyone must have a ticket reservation which can be made by contacting Dekker at 530-320-2566 or Climbing4Wildlife@gmail.com.

Kids under 18 must accompanied by an adult.

The Wildlife Ambassadors included at the event are a variety of owls, snakes, a Red-tailed Hawk, and an American Crow.

These spectacular animals travel to various events and classrooms, capturing the hearts of all who meet them with their natural beauty, calm demeanor and educational messages.

Advance climbing tickets are $25 for the public or $20 for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release members.

The day of the event, tickets are $30. Climbing tickets also include a carabiner keychain and a chance to win prizes.

All money raised at this event provides for the needs of orphaned and injured native wildlife and their release back into the wild.