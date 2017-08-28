Classes to stop smoking

"Nicotine Free," a series of six smoking cessation classes in a supportive group environment, begins Sept.6.

The classes span five weeks held at Oak Ridge Apts., 228 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, and facilitated by JoAnn Chatlien, a health educator.

The cost is $60 for the series.

Chatlien said the classes will offer tools to help people quit for good.

Participants learn replacement strategies, develop new habits, new activities and how to make plans for a new healthy lifestyle. "There is a life after cigarettes," Chatlien said.

"If people use the tools, the new normal that they create will be healthier, craving-free and money-saving," she added. "It is a positive to make the attempt. There is no failure — just keep trying. Eventually, you will succeed."

The class schedule is as follows: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 13, 18, 20, 27 and Oct. 4. For more information or to reserve a space, call Chatlien at 530-274-7939.