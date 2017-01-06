Chuck Jaffee: Wild & Scenic films offer ‘freightful’ themes | TheUnion.com

Editor’s Note: This is the third of a four-week series of Prospector and Spotlight reviews leading up to the 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley, Calif, January 12-16.

Freightened

We need fresh, new ways to ask ourselves “Should I kill myself today, or should I just cry for years about the world I’m leaving my children.” Curiously, the neatly crafted reporting in the documentary “Freightened” essentially ignores its most important finger-wagging opportunity. We consume waaaaaay too much. We should dial down consumer-culture big time.

What is the new topic area you need to shove in the denial drawer of “I like buying stuff?” Shipping containers. Sixty thousand ships per year, scads of them three football fields long, are stacked with shipping containers. The ships burn the dirtiest fuel. They dwarf car emission rates. Every year scores of shipwrecks spill oil and other hazardous cargo and kill ship-workers by the thousand.

The shipping containers, hauling 90 percent of everything we buy, start and end their journeys sealed. Almost all of it is properly documented, proper stuff. Regardless, inspections (to the extent they exist) reveal megatons of illicit counterfeit goods, drugs, toxics, and weapons.

Partnered with the cost-effective brilliance of the standardized shipping container is the brilliance of ships whose “flag of convenience” is Panama or the Marshall Islands or Mongolia. Such countries sell rock-bottom tax collection, morals-free safety and maintenance regimes, and unsympathetic working conditions.

Besides the usual pollutions, noise from ship engines hurt and kill marine mammals, and ship ballasts transport invasive species from one ocean to another.

See the film “Freightened.” Despite its rash of numbers, it’s a fun (spelled “scary”) report you should add to your nightmares.

Death by Design

“Death by Design,” now there’s a cheery film title. Being concerned about environmental issues requires a certain amount of devotion to gloom and doom topics. Kudos to filmmakers who find more optimistic, more practical/tactical stories to tell. However, kudos as well to filmmakers tackling disturbing stories that churn outside our awareness tracking.

The death dealer in this documentary is found in virtually every home and travels, in pocket or purse, everywhere we go. The proliferation of computers quickly expanded from PCs to laptops to iPods, iPads, and iPhones. There’s reason to single out Apple products in the progression of consumer must-haves, but the corporate juggernaut includes plenty of electronic device makers.

Apple is the most profitable corporation in the world (Samsung is third). Apple and their ilk depend on a supply and disposal chain that is a flagship of terrible working conditions and hazardous waste (both conveniently outsourced, out of sight and mind). Add to this, the brilliance of stoking a throw it away and buy the latest and greatest mentality. The resources consumed to produce miniaturized computers boggles.

The witches’ brew of chemicals used in production flows through corporate channels of “you can’t prove we caused your cancer or your child’s defects.” Legally speaking, matters get resolved and paying fines is cheaper than complying with regulations.

Open your eyes for the hour and a half it takes to view “Death by Design.” It isn’t just a story of them, the companies that mastermind consumer culture. It’s a sobering underpinning of us who are the consumer culture.

Chuck Jaffee of Grass Valley likes to plug people into the spirit of independent filmmakers. Find his other articles for The Union at http://www.startlets.com.