Chuck Jaffe: 2 Wild & Scenic films worth a look | TheUnion.com

[Editor’s Note: This is the second of a four-week series of Prospector and Spotlight reviews leading up to the 15th Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City and Grass Valley, Jan.12-16.]

“POUMAKA”

“Mike will call it pre-joy. I’ll call it hell.” This is what Angie Payne said about Mike Libecki’s mindset through much of the documentary “Poumaka.” She further characterizes him as incredibly optimistic. While citing his example that “being positive actually works,” Angie spent most of her time scared, besides the times when she was more scared than she’d ever been.

Angie is a tenacious, accomplished climber who had done nothing vaguely like climbing the Poumaka Tower on Ua Pou Island in French Polynesia. (Think New Zealand except 2500 miles of Pacific Ocean from there.) Mike had taken Angie out of her comfort zone before, and as she says, when Mike asks you to be his climbing partner, you say yes.

Poumaka is nothing like the image of climbing that dominates the attention of this realm of extreme adventure. “Some of the rock is really good underneath all of the jungle.” It’s a “sludge fest” where climbing in driving rain is par for the course. Everything is muddy.

Mike blazed the first ascent. For Angie Payne, the literal blood, sweat, and tears of this “recreation” was packaged in unglamorous roles like belaying and cleaning up the climb.

The arc of the modern world is still such that it’s appropriate to label this a feminist movie. That said, in 15 minutes, “Poumaka” shares the grit of a cohesive team doing what it takes to mix familiar flavors of extreme climbing with the wondrous variety of discovering and mastering new challenges.

Filmmaker Interview

Editor’s Note: The following is distilled from a conversation with Mike Libecki, the expedition leader and producer of the film, “Poumaka.”

Chuck Jaffee: What do you mean by “organic enthusiasm”?

Mike Libecki: It’s passion. Whatever is fun in someone’s life, no one knows why we like it. When you love it, it’s a gift, it’s beautiful.

CJ: What is “pre-joy”

ML: There’s two ways of life: joy and pre-joy. Pre-joy is when it’s tough. You’re in a storm at minus-forty degrees. You have a bad fall. You have a bad hair day. That’s a form of joy.

CJ: What makes the Poumaka climb an “expedition”?

ML: It rains 10 hours a day. It’s a remote intense place. It takes a week in the jungle before you get to the base of it. Then it’s 1000 feet of vertical jungle; then the vertical wall; then more jungle.

CJ: What made you think Angie Payne should be on this particular first ascent team?

ML: We’ve worked together, but she does bouldering. She’s authentic, has the organic enthusiasm, good communicator. I’d asked her on a Greenland expedition, the kind of suffering challenge I like. After she struggled in Greenland, I thought she should be part of the crazy, weird mayhem doing Poumaka.

CJ: You seem to be very close to your daughter while you live your expeditions life.

ML: She knows what my life is. By now, she’s been to 20 countries [in the background she corrects him: 21]. She loves the travel, the humanitarian things, opening doors. I want her, as I’ve done, to live her dreams, to be true to herself, her passion.

“DOUGLAS TOMPKINS: A WILD LEGACY”

“The possibility of actually buying it, as audacious as that is, was possible.” So, says Kris McDivitt Tompkins about more than 2 million acres she and her husband purchased in Chile. (Imagine owning an expanse about the size Yellowstone National Park.)

Profoundly concise, the 15-minute “Douglas Tompkins: A Wild Legacy” does way more than honor the passing of a person one might say epitomizes enlightened capitalism. He made his fortune running two companies – The North Face and Espirit — with his first wife. He left the business world and moved to Chile with his second wife, who was a CEO of Patagonia.

Working past intense, even whacky, suspicions about these Americans owning mega-land in Chile, Doug and Kris gifted virtually all of it into National Parkland. Shortly after Doug’s death in 2015, the Chilean government made him an honorary citizen of their country. (Kris continues the evolution of their legacy.)

Doug died in a kayaking accident, after a long life of outdoor adventure. As devoted as he was to micro and macro facets of business, he was much more devoted to micro and macro facets of a term with which he was long connected: “deep ecology.”

The documentary is filled with wondrous snapshots of the big beautiful wild, but there’s good reason to catalyze a message through the example of one person. Doug Tompkins turned consumer culture on its ear. So long as we need to filter success and leadership through artifacts like money, we should pay more attention to the likes of Douglas Tompkins.

Chuck Jaffee of Grass Valley likes to plug people into the spirit of independent filmmakers. Find his other articles for The Union at http://www.startlets.com.