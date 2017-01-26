Child Advocates benefit concert Feb. 12 | TheUnion.com

A benefit concert for Child Advocates of Nevada County will be held at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

The concert, “Children for Children – Showcase of Hope,” includes dance and music performances by Nevada County’s talented youth.

This year’s performers include a trio of dancers from Nevada Union High School’s acclaimed dance program, an 8-year-old violin virtuoso, a comedy juggling duo, a nationally recognized dance troupe, and much more.

In addition to the youth performances, the event includes a silent auction that provides opportunities to bid on unique and exciting items such as Disneyland Park Hopper passes, a ride to school in a fire truck, a private archeological tour of a local State park, ride in a local airplane, and more. Come early to peruse auction items; doors open one hour before performances begin.

The Showcase of Hope concert benefits the work of Child Advocates of Nevada County, which provides vital support and advocacy for local children and families. Child Advocates supports some of Nevada County’s most vulnerable children through a variety of programs, including advocating for foster children through the CASA program, supporting new parents through home visitation programs, and providing school-based programs to assist all students to reduce and identify abuse and bullying.

The event is made possible with the support of many community volunteers, local business, and generous sponsors.

Tickets can be purchased at The Center for the Arts box office as well as at http://www.caofnc.org.