Chicken pot pies on sale from shelter’s culinary program | TheUnion.com

Nevada County residents who enjoy chicken pot pies now have the opportunity to buy locally made 5-inch dinner pies prepared by the Hospitality House Serves culinary job training program.

Students at the Hospitality House program are making the pot pies in the commercial kitchen at Hospitality House’s Utah’s Place in Grass Valley.

The pies, which cost $7.99 each, are filled with roasted chicken, fresh vegetables and cream sauce. The frozen pies feed one to two people and are available at Bread & Roses Thrift store, 840 E. Main St., Grass Valley (next to Sierra Cinemas).

“The chicken pot pie proceeds allow the culinary program to become more self-sustaining, since the non-renewable seed money grant that kicked off the program expired last October,” explained Interim Executive Director Scott Thurmond. “I buy these pies for an easy, wholesome dinner for my family.”

Every week, the culinary students prepare the pies as part of a six-week culinary job training course.

“Students learn to make this stewed dish involving a pastry crust and a veloute sauce; they learn knife work while prepping the vegetables and they learn how to follow a recipe to ensure consistency. Each element of the chicken pot pie is prepared from scratch,” said Instructor Jeff Olson.

Guests at Hospitality House can join the culinary job training program within days of arriving. The course takes them through food safety certification, basics of the modern kitchen and baking. At the end of six weeks, each student plans and shops for their menu and then prepares a student-chef dinner for 70 people at Hospitality House. After passing their written exam, the student is presented with a certificate and a chef’s coat in a color of their choice.

Since the program began in 2014, 66 students have participated in the culinary job training program. Some 76 percent of graduates are employed and/or housed.

Graduates work at local restaurants such as Three Forks, BriarPatch Co-Op, Mountain Mike’s and Raley’s.

The hours when the pies will be sold at Bread & Roses Thrift shop are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

For orders of 10 or more, please reserve with Olson at 530-615-0804.