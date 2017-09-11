Changing words that harm to words that heal in Grass Valley

John Seivert, doctor of physical therapy, will share an interactive evidence-based presentation this week on ways that healthcare providers and all people suffering from chronic pain conditions can change their language around chronic pain syndromes.

"People suffering from chronic pain dysfunctions can often begin to turn their beliefs around to healthy healing with just a few simple steps," said Seivert, who owns Body Logic Physical Therapy.

"Healthcare providers can see some of the damaging words that they may be using and how it affects their patients. Changing the way they discuss imaging findings to their patients can empower health and well being instead of pain and suffering," said Seivert.

The presentation takes place at the Open Book at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Refreshments and air-conditioning will be available during the event.

Source: The Open Book