Changing words that harm to words that heal in Grass Valley
September 11, 2017
John Seivert, doctor of physical therapy, will share an interactive evidence-based presentation this week on ways that healthcare providers and all people suffering from chronic pain conditions can change their language around chronic pain syndromes.
"People suffering from chronic pain dysfunctions can often begin to turn their beliefs around to healthy healing with just a few simple steps," said Seivert, who owns Body Logic Physical Therapy.
"Healthcare providers can see some of the damaging words that they may be using and how it affects their patients. Changing the way they discuss imaging findings to their patients can empower health and well being instead of pain and suffering," said Seivert.
The presentation takes place at the Open Book at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at 671 Maltman Drive in Grass Valley.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Refreshments and air-conditioning will be available during the event.
Recommended Stories For You
Source: The Open Book
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Long-standing Nevada County coffee house gets new owners
- Miss California, Grass Valley’s own Jillian Smith, to compete for Miss America
- Nevada County prosecutors: Carlee D’Arata pleads no contest to gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated
- Nevada County woman pleads no contest to vehicular homicide charge
- Puppy injured during Grass Valley chase involving stolen truck