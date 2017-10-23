Cellular Release class on Nov. 1 in Grass Valley

The Union's health columnist Savannah Hanson will offer a class, Beyond Scarcity and Limitation to Liberation and Unity. The introduction will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. There is an optional five additional weeks.

The class will be held at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley.

"As a species we have been conditioned to perceive ourselves as limited, bound by the dictates of scarcity and lack, be it of time, money, health, intimacy, community, relationships, success or worthiness," Hanson said. "As we emerge into a new age, it is possible to throw off these shackles of bondage."

The class will utilize techniques from Cellular Memory Release, Matt Kahn and "The Course of Miracles / A Way of Mastery," giving participants a chance to learn to integrate the overactive nervous system, release toxicity and the pain-body stored in cellular memory, change limiting beliefs locked in the brain, bathe in self love.

"Ultimately," Hanson said, "we return to our true natures by exiting the egoic thought system and remembering our divinity."

To register or for questions, contact Savannah Hanson, M.A., MFT #40422, Cellular Release Practitioner at savannah@raisedinlove.com or 530-575-5052.

Go to http://archive.kvmr.org/ on Oct. 2, 8 p.m. women's show for an archived talk about this topic and the class.