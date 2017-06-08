Cellist Rushad Eggleston performs with Darol Anger, Emy Phelps in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

TICKETS: $20 online at Red Vendini, at the door or in advance at Briar Patch

Cellist, storyteller and general, genial, joyful entertainer Rushad Eggleston (Rushadicus) will be joined by Darol Anger and Emy Phelps for very special performance on June 14 at the Odd Fellows Hall at 212 Spring Street in Nevada City.

Eggleston, AKA Rushadicus is a world-renowned virtuosic cello innovator, who describes himself as a lyric poet, kazoo master, guitar shredder, and gallivanting banjo clumper extraordinaire. Rushadicus has performed with Anger and Phelps in the past, blending stories, classical refrains, ol' time fiddling, across a few frets of jazz and winding back to Americana roots — all with a sense of play and humor, tempered by the mastery of their instruments.

Eggleston has performed with Crooked Still, The Wild Band of Snee, Fiddlers 4, Darol Anger's Republic of Strings, Beppe Gambetta, among other jazz, Americana and bluegrass bands.

Darol Anger and Emy Phelps are two unique and deeply affecting musicians. Legendary fiddler and multi-string master Anger focuses his talents in service of the singer-songwriter's art. Phelps is a standout artist in a large field: a prolific songwriter with a riveting voice, which plumbs the deepest emotions.

Phelps has made a 30-year music career while raising three sons and a daughter. She worked in theatre and special education, and toured for seven years with Brian Ransom's Ceramic Ensemble.

Anger was a founding musician in The David Grisman Quintet, has played with Turtle Island String Quartet and performed and recorded with a wide range of artists, including many Windham Hill artists. He is an associate professor at Berklee College.

Anger and Phelps have ties to Nevada County, which brings them here to perform in these rare smaller venues.

"We have deep connections in this area and love visiting friends and family, and we relax with these fun, intimate shows," Anger said.

Watch for listening times for Phelps and Anger's live interview and in-studio performance on KVMR June 8 and 14.